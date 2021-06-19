Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet with Jammu and Kashmir political parties on June 24 in Delhi





Kashmiri political parties, including members of the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration, have received communication from the Indian government for a meeting with the prime minister, scheduled for later this month. The invitation came at a time when J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with senior police and administration officials met with Union Home Secretary Amit Shah in Delhi. . This is Sinha’s second meeting with members of the Shah and BJP in two weeks. The Indian government invited us to the meeting around June 24, but we will only decide on the future course of action after we have shared and confirmed the developments with other parties, a senior leader of the Peoples Democratic Party told ET . The meeting would be the first formal engagement with the pro-election political leaders of J&K, most of whom were arrested before the passage of the J&K Reorganization Bill in parliament on August 5, 2019, which overturned the special status of J&K and decommissioned the former State of J&K in the two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Most of the politicians were released in 2020 gradually, after several months of detention. The government detained more than 7,500 people, including Hurriyat leaders, lawyers, activists and business leaders from across J&K around August 5, 2019. Some of them remain in detention.

J&K regional parties formed the PAGD in October 2020, with former Srinagar incumbent chief minister and parliamentarian Dr Farooq Abdullah as chairman and former PDP chief minister and chairman Mehbooba Mufti as deputy chairman . The PAGD recently met in Srinagar after a hiatus of more than six months, declaring that “all doors are open for engagement with New Delhi”. A senior politician at the National Conference said they had also received the invitation to the meeting, but the party has yet to decide. We must first decide at the party level and then at the PGD level how to proceed, said another politician. However, PAGD spokesman and CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami said the amalgam will only react when developments take formal form. We cannot react to rumors. We are together and we will always share our concerns together, said Tarigami. The LG meeting in Delhi is also seen as a precursor to the political meeting scheduled for later this month. A senior politician from the J&K Apni Party, which is not part of the PAGD, also confirmed that there was a meeting of J&K political parties in Delhi later this month and that some of the politicians had already been briefed. Interestingly, over the past two weeks, several politicians from Kashmir have traveled to Delhi for some sort of separate informal meetings.



