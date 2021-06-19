China thwarts foreign sanctions with “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy

In order to counter the new foreign sanctions, China began with “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy to deter G7 member states from imposing new sanctions on Beijing under pressure from the United States.

It was Chinese President Xi Jinping himself who first introduced Chinese Wolf Warrior diplomacy. Wolf Warrior diplomacy grew out of what Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Xi’s “grand diplomatic philosophy,” Newsweek reported.

Moreover, it was Xi himself who heightened the Chinese public’s sense of nationalism as part of a strategy to further consolidate his power and increase his prestige.

In an opinion piece published in Newsweek, Jianli Yang wrote that over the past two years, Xi Jinping has demanded that Chinese diplomats show a “fighting spirit” and take a firm stand on Sino-China relations. American and international challenges.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China hastily passed its new anti-foreign sanctions law ahead of the 47th G7 summit convened in England.

This was done in response to concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang and the suppression of human rights in Hong Kong. The G7 and European Union countries have imposed sanctions on some Chinese companies and individuals, after which Beijing imposed counter-sanctions on the countries in question.

This would demonstrate the common determination of the seven most powerful countries in the West to resist totalitarian China. Beijing was suspicious of this and therefore found it necessary to take preventive measures, Jianli wrote.

On the eve of the G7 summit, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) passed the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law (also known as the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law).

The law aims to influence countries that are not as strong as the United States and the United Kingdom (such as Germany, Japan and other states that are less willing to stand up against China) to they take into account the cost of Chinese countermeasures and choose not to go hand in hand with US sanctions.

Almost six months after US President Joe Biden took office, China has made it clear that Washington needs to shake off the illusion that US-China relations can return to some kind of pre-Donald Trump status quo.

Seeing that relations between the United States and China are not improving, Beijing feels justified in using all available means and tools to counter the West’s attempt to contain China, Newsweek reported.

At a CCP Politburo Study Meeting on the Afternoon of May 31, Chinese President Xi Jinping Called on Officials to Do a Good Job of Telling “Chinese History” – Spreading the Voice of China, to ensure that China has an international voice commensurate with its global national power and global status, “take the right tone”, be “modest and humble”, pay attention to “strategy and the art of “public opinion struggle” “and” elevating the persuasive power of Chinese discourse “.

Observers noted that Xi wanted to make some adjustments to China’s “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy, Jianli wrote.

The fact that the CCP’s diplomatic efforts have hit a brick wall beyond China’s borders is not primarily a question of the choice of words, tone, or posture adopted by Chinese diplomats. The fundamental problem is rather that of soft power.

As long as Xi does not change his “grand diplomatic philosophy,” as long as he continues to rely on strong nationalist sentiment to maintain power and prestige, and as long as the CCP maintains its current course and continues to commit serious crimes. human rights violations. rights, so whatever superficial changes Xi makes in form and style, no one will see him as trustworthy, respectable or sympathetic and Chinese Wolf Warrior diplomacy will continue to rear its ugly head time and time again. time.

China’s passage of the anti-foreign sanctions law makes it very clear that Xi has no intention of reducing his confrontational approach, let alone abandoning the confrontation altogether, Newsweek reported.

Although the law increases the deterrence against multinational corporations in the United States and other Western countries, it will undoubtedly lead to more resistance, Jianli wrote.

The West, especially the United States, will not lift sanctions against China just because of the introduction of the law. On the contrary, it could prompt the United States to use even more power and resources to fight China, Newsweek reported.

Of course, Beijing had to take such consequences into account when introducing the law, but despite knowing what the outcome would be, the CCP was quick to pass it before the G7 summit. This shows that Xi is prepared for an escalation of the confrontation between China and the United States because of the law.

