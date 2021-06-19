Cost of Forced Modesty – Journal





IMPLEMENTATION of the unique national ITP program has started in schools in Islamabads, and for students, the human body is becoming a dark mystery, darker than ever. Religious scholars appointed as members of the SNC committee oversee the content of textbooks in all subjects, including science. In the name of Islamic morality, they warned textbook publishers not to print diagrams or sketches in biology textbooks that show human figures without clothing.

For the teaching of biology, this goes beyond the existing de facto prohibitions on the teaching of evolution, the founding principle of the biological sciences. Illustrations are crucial in explaining the digestive system (with both entry and exit points) and human reproduction, as well as the mammary gland. Diagrams, sketches, and human skeletal shapes cannot be draped. Excluding them from textbooks makes teaching biology a farce.

Inhibitions on the human body, of course, have been around much longer than CNS. It’s just that now there will be more. I have reviewed a few biology textbooks published in recent years by the Punjab and Sindh Textbook Boards and could not find any meaningful accounts of the mammalian organs and processes necessary for sustaining life. on earth.

In a 1996 book, I found a schematic rabbit. But with essential parts blurry, it’s hard to tell if it was male or female or the equipment rabbits need to breed. Whether someone thinks that a non-fuzzy pattern of this little animal would titillate students or stimulate promiscuous behavior puzzles me.

When applied, the clerical interpretations of modesty translated by sharm-o-haya cause people great pain. For example, ex-senator Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, former provincial secretary of MMA, strongly condemned diagnostic devices that can look inside women’s bodies because, we believe that men could derive sexual pleasure. of the female body while performing an ECG or ultrasound. Claiming that women would attract men under the pretext of medical procedures, the Maulanas party banned the EKG and ultrasound for women by male technicians and doctors when they were in power in the KP. However, trained females were not found.

By calling on the mullahs to regulate biology textbooks, the PTI government has pushed Pakistan back.

While sharm-o-haya applies to everyone, women are most affected. Culturally, breast is a taboo word, so breast cancer cannot easily be called breast cancer. This makes early detection extremely difficult and explains why Pakistan’s breast cancer rate is the highest in South Asia. Most women feel embarrassed to come forward; It’s only when the pain becomes unbearable and the cancer metastasizes that a woman finally confides in someone. By then, it is too late. Ovaries? Thousands of Pakistani women die from ovarian and cervical cancer every year, but ovaries and cervix are too delicate words to mention.

With such deep social inhibitions, should women become doctors? Seems like a strange question. Currently, around 70 percent of medical students in Pakistan are women. Our brightest daughters are sent to medical school by their parents, but mostly to become trophy wives who have never practiced their profession. Nonetheless, it begs the question: can women become real doctors with their limited medical knowledge? Would they one day be allowed to study the whole body, including male anatomy? Or do female doctors only treat sore throats or become midwives?

Over time, the PTI school program supervised by a cleric will amplify taboos related to the body. Even today, no one in government dares speak openly about population planning or contraceptives except by holding their breath and only after looking over their shoulder. Although Pakistan produces as many people as the State of Israel every two years, it still abolished the Ministry of Population Planning a long time ago. It has been replaced by an obscure and non-functioning organization in each province.

Called Population Welfare Department, the replacement was appointed based on our cultural sensitivities. The name implicitly suggests that the welfare of Pakistanis is possible regardless of how many of us there are. Websites for people with disabilities have fancy graphics but no content, as means of limiting the design would violate Sharm-o-haya. How the human species spread appears to be a dark national secret that must be kept a secret. Presumably, the moral of Pakistani society will be destroyed if we find out how babies are made. Either way, it’s okay to breed like rabbits, but not how rabbits breed.

Denying basic anatomical knowledge keeps minds clean, say our clerics. It couldn’t be more wrong. Unfulfilled curiosity and sexual repression resulted in Internet porn traffic from Pakistan so high that the PTA ultimately blocked the porn sites. Until November 2011, internet cafes were the main distributors of porn and these quickly collapsed after the ban, ruining their owners. We hear, however, that the paths to the forbidden materials have simply shifted elsewhere. Who knows?

Sharm-o-haya makes protecting children from sexual predators much more difficult. Some time ago, PTI Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari said during the launch of the child protection campaign that Pakistan was ranked as the country with the highest number of viewers of child pornography. She suggested that campaigns be launched at the school level to educate students about the threat.

Mazari is of course right. His proposal would work much better to protect children than throwing child killers and rapists at streetlights, a popular demand. But such educational campaigns require educating children about basic biological facts so that they can distinguish between appropriate behavior and inappropriate behavior. How can this correspond with Imran Khans and Shafqat Mehmoods SNC supervised by the clergy?

The keepers of sharm-o-haya find the non-draped diagrams shameful. Yet to protect their own species, they remove any scandal that might involve them. Earlier this week, compelling video evidence emerged of a muftis’ sexual mischief with a Madressah boy. While he was stripped of his teaching post in the madressah after investigation, no clergyman suggested Sharia punishment and all religious parties remained silent.

Saudi Arabia and the GCC countries were the most conservative countries in the world, while Pakistan was among the most open and relaxed countries. This has changed. Pakistan is now not only in reverse, it is determined to back down as quickly as possible. The kind of confused, confused, and ignorant generations that the TNP curriculum changes will produce in the times to come is absolutely terrifying.

The writer is an Islamabad-based physicist and author.

Posted in Dawn, June 19, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos