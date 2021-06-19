Politics
Three Chinese astronauts on Shenzhou 12 arrived at the new space station
China successfully launched the Shenzhou 12 spacecraft with 3 astronauts to begin the installation of the Tiankang permanent space station (Sky Palace). Over the next two years, 11 launch sites are expected, four of which will be operational
China successfully launched three astronauts into space on Thursday on its first manned mission to its space station, Tiangong (Star Palace). The component, which has already been launched into space on the drone, is a key part of the space station.
The Shenzhou 12 spacecraft was launched aboard the Long March – F2 launcher Thursday (6/17/2021) from the Jiuzhou Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. Six and a half hours after launch, the spacecraft arrived in the main constituency, state news agency CGDN reported. The new team will be on the track for three months, during which they will test the life support system and perform maintenance work.
Five years after the launch of the human – four of which are expected by the end of 2022
Shenzhou 12 was the first of 11 missiles designed to build the Chinese space station. This is China’s first human mission since 2016. In three months at this station, two astronauts will take two long astronaut walks. Another three-man spacecraft and two unmanned laboratory units will then be sent to the space station, construction of which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
Huang Weipan, one of the main planners of the unmanned space program, said the crew will use the new spacesuit and the new spacecraft during the mission. “Since this is equipment that has not yet been tested in space conditions, there is little risk of an accident, so astronauts must make emergency decisions and the ability to solve problems. are very important requirements, ”Huang said.
“We hope to see Chinese and foreign astronauts participate in joint flights in the future when the Chinese space station is completed.” Xi Xing, a senior official with the Chinese Space Agency, said at the astronaut presentation ceremony.
During the trip, nine projects from 17 countries were selected for testing. Xi said the space station will be a “space laboratory for the benefit of all mankind” and that China will work with the United Nations Foreign Office (UNUSA) to announce a second round of cooperation opportunities.
“China has also received requests for joint flights with Chinese and foreign astronauts from many countries and regions,” he said.
Three team members
The day before the launch, the Chinese space agency unveiled the identity of three crew members. Team leader Ni Hshang is the oldest member of the Chinese military and a former fighter pilot.
Produced in 1988 on a space program, Ni was on the verge of becoming the first Chinese man in space. He was one of three astronauts selected for the mission, but was ultimately honored by Long Levy. Instead, he became the first Chinese citizen to fly into space three times, breaking the residency record.
Launched Thursday, Ni will be the third aircraft in space, following China’s first trip with more than one astronaut in 2005 and a trip to test its docking technology in 2013.
Second-year crew member Liu Booming joined the Chinese space mission in 2008, helping Jae-jong become the first Chinese astronaut to fly in space. It should play a key role in extracurricular activities in this process
The third member of the team is less experienced. According to official media, Deng Hongpo is just one of three people who have not flown in space, despite his 11 years of training.
International space mission
As we have already announced, China has been kicked out of the International Space Station, where more than 200 astronauts from 19 different countries have already flown. This is why China planned and launched its own station. Russia, which has long donated to the International Space Station, is also on the verge of pulling out of the project and is now considering its own space station, which will be launched by 2030.
