Brexit: Furious ex-MEP denounces Boris Johnson’s deal, saying EU countries are shocked by conditions | Politics | New





June Mummery told Express.co.uk that French and Dutch fishermen told her they did not expect such favorable fishing conditions for European Union states which are described in the post- Brexit. commercial agreement. Ms Mummery added that the UK fishing industry must now survive for the next five years, as it is stuck in the post-Brexit conditions outlined in Boris Johnson’s deal.

The former Brexit Party MEP said: “105 other vessels have been licensed to fish inside our 6-12 miles, we haven’t even secured our 6-12 miles. “I had French fishermen and Dutch fishermen talking to me and telling me we weren’t even expecting to be able to do this. “They would have been happy with a transition period of five and a half years and having the rest. “Talk about a bad deal and talk about terrible negotiations. READ MORE: John Curtice warns Boris Johnson to ‘accept consequences’ of Brexit

“I’ve always said it’s like baking a cake, they mixed everything up, put everything in the oven but they didn’t light it.” Ms Mummery added: “This is what happened, Boris needs to bring people around the table who really know what they are talking about. “We have to survive the next 5 and a half years.” The former Brexit Party MEP has also shamed the UK government for securing “horrible” terms for the UK fishing industry.

“Looking back now, they weren’t prepared, I knew that. “Even the last two weeks before we left, I thought it was going to fall apart because we hadn’t heard anything. “The [fishing] the industry had not heard of exporting. “The reason they accepted this horrible deal was because they weren’t prepared and Boris was getting a lot of misinformation.”







