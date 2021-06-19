Chinese authorities in Yaan implement crypto mining bans





Yaan, a prefecture-level city in Sichuan province, has become the latest region to endure China’s growing ban on cryptocurrency mining. The Chinese city has a significant amount of hydropower that crypto miners quickly tapped into. Now, however, the makers of Yaans have started ban crypto mining farms following the example of the Chinese government. Yaan has become one of the major mining centers of the Sichuan province which accounts for up to 10% of bitcoin mining worldwide. Local authorities get to work in Yaan According to Bloomberg, in a meeting Thursday, representatives of Yaan’s government pledged to cease operations of all Bitcoin mining farms used in their jurisdiction. Miners still operating in the area will receive notifications from electricity suppliers that their plants will be closed until further notice. The shutdown of operations must go through self-inspections following the government meeting. The announcement demanded that all power plants in the region shut down by 10 p.m. local time, and it has not yet been determined when they will be allowed to resume operations. In addition, the mines have been ordered to close by June 25 at the latest, which includes the consumption of electricity and the abandonment of the use of hydropower. Sichuan, along with Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang Qinghai, and Yunnan have all recently introduced regulatory policies for cryptocurrency mining. Until this point, Sichuan was the only region that still implemented the requirements. The report suggests that Yaan accounted for more than 10% of the total computing power of bitcoin mining in Sichuan. According to a tweet from Chinese crypto blogger Colin Wu, Bitcoin mining in Sichuan, China is shutting down one after another. Miners believe Sichuan’s restrictive policies will be introduced soon. Ethereum hashrate fell 7%, Bitcoin Hashrate is temporarily not reflected. A follow-up article stated that a large amount of hydropower in Sichuan is not used during the summer months and, therefore, without bitcoin mining, all would be lost. The driving force behind China’s growing bans on cryptocurrency mining dates back to a speech President Xi Jinping made at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in February. In his speech, Jinping said China will peak in CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. It would be a huge accomplishment, but experts are skeptical that China can achieve it. To help achieve this goal, China quickly turned its attention to crypto miners and the massive amount of energy used in the business.







