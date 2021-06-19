Safety should be top priority in producing quality vehicles, says Shibli – Pakistan





KARACHI: The Federal Government is keen to establish international standards for the quality production of vehicles in the country with priority given to their safety, and in this regard it has given a special task to the Pakistan Standards and Inspection Authority of quality (PSQCA).

Federal Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz, in an interview with reporters after visiting the PSQCA headquarters here, said the authority was making reforms in its functioning and its results would soon be seen on field.

We have devised a special strategy for the quality production of vehicles and [keeping] safety as our first priority, he said.

The PSQCA is already working on these axes and would focus more on this area. The authority keeps an eye on the quality of some 166 products and all of these are directly linked to the life of the ordinary man. We would bring more reforms and excellence in his work for better quality of all these products, he said.

He said the government was focusing on technological support to bring transparency and improve standards in key areas of daily life and that the PSQCA had an important role to play in this regard.

Calls on the PPP to refrain from any vindictive policy towards political opponents

Meets opposition leader in PA

Earlier, Mr. Faraz visited the office of the opposition leader in the Assembly of Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh and said he was happy to see the assembly which played a crucial role in the creation of Pakistan.

He thanked Mr. Sheikh for inviting him.

Speaking to the media, the federal minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the man who always treated all federating units the same and dispelled the impression created by the Pakistan People’s Party leadership that he and the Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf were the least interested in Sindh’s problems.

He said that it was of great concern that the PPP government in Sindh, despite securing sufficient funds from the federal government, did nothing to relieve the people who he said were facing difficulties even in obtaining Of drinking water.

Mr. Faraz said it was the responsibility of the provincial government to provide the basic amenities of life.

He lamented that the PPP, despite the power of Sindh over the past 13 years, has failed miserably to provide modern facilities to the people of the province.

It is worrying that Sindh is lagging behind in terms of development compared to other provinces, he added, holding PPP leaders responsible for the poor situation in Sindh.

He said the PTI government has allocated huge funds to various districts in the province. He added that they would also make changes to the damaged infrastructure in Karachi.

Expresses concerns about the city’s water crisis

The people of Karachi gave us a huge mandate in the previous general elections, so it is our responsibility to launch projects in the city so that people can benefit from them, he said and added that it was of great concern that various localities in Karachi are facing a water crisis. .

He said he was shocked to learn that the water supply to Mr. Sheikh’s constituency had been cut off by order of the Sindh chief minister.

He called on the PPP to refrain from such vindictive policies towards its political opponents.

Mr Faraz said that by carrying out more projects and projects in Karachi and other districts of Sindh, they would not gain more seats from Karachi but from other districts since the people of Sindh were already fed up with them. corrupt and incompetent leaders.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tigers were fighting endemic corruption and those involved in such ugly practices.

He said it was a misconception and propaganda that the water in Sindh was being stolen by other provinces and called on the PPP to make amends and ensure the availability of water to farmers in the province. in a fair manner.

He said that PTI leaders and workers have always raised their voices for the real issues in Sindh.

Posted in Dawn, June 19, 2021

