Response from Jokpro, Fadjroel claims that Jokowi does not want 3 periods





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Special presidential staff for communications, Fadjroel Rachmanreminded again that the president Joko Widodorejected the speech extending the presidency into three periods. He expressed it in response to the Jokowi-Prabowo Volunteer (Jokpro) event which supports the Jokowi-Prabowo couple in the upcoming presidential election in 2024. “Confirmation that President Jokowi rejects the speech of a three-term president,” Fadjroel said in his official statement on Saturday (19/6). Fadjroel said Jokowi stuck to the constitution of the 1945 Constitution and was loyal to the 1998 Reformation. He also recalled that the mandate of the president and the vice-president as stipulated in the first amendment of the Constitution of 1945 is only of two terms. He also mentioned that Jokowi twice refused to increase the presidential term to three terms. Namely in February 2020 and last March 2021. “There are those who say that the president was elected for three terms, there are three (reasons) in my opinion. One, wanting to slap me, the second wanting to look for my face, even if I already have a face, the third wanting to dive. That’s it, “Fadjroel said, citing a statement. Jokowi. A banner with a photo of Jokowi-Prabowo Volunteers 2024 in Jakarta on Saturday, June 19, 2021 (CNN Indonesia / Ramadhan Rizki) A banner with a photo of Jokowi-Prabowo Volunteers 2024 in Jakarta on Saturday, June 19, 2021 (CNN Indonesia / Ramadhan Rizki) Volunteers on behalf of the Jokowi-prabowo aka Jokpro 2024 community are expected to form a national secretariat to support the Joko Widodo-Prabowo Subianto pair in the 2024 presidential election. Jokpro 2024 general secretary Timothy Ivan has admitted his party is also backing Jokowi to run for president for three terms. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo said a number of volunteers asked him for his direction in dealing with the 2024 presidential election. He asked Jokowi’s volunteers to be patient first. “On this auspicious occasion, I want to convey, be patient, be patient first. No need to be in a hurry, no need to be in a hurry. No need to be in a hurry,” Jokowi said at the opening of the National Secretariat. of Jokowi National Leadership Virtual Meeting, Saturday (02/12/2020). 6). Jokowi assured that he would give directions related to the 2024 presidential election at the right time. He admitted that he would indicate where the “big ship” of Jokowi volunteers would go. (rzr / pmg)



