Prime Minister Modi could chair a meeting with JK political parties on June 24; what’s on the agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting with all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 as part of the Centre’s initiatives to strengthen political processes, including holding assembly elections, on Union territory, officials said on Friday. .

The meeting – the first such exercise since the Center announced the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into Union territories in August 2019 – is expected to bring together the Minister of the Interior of Union, Amit Shah, and other central leaders.

The central leadership has started the process of inviting the leader of the National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah, the chairman of the PDP Mehbooba Mufti, Altaf Bukhari of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), and the chairman of the People’s Conference Sajjad Lone for discussion, officials said.

Mehbooba told PTI on Friday evening that she received a call from the Center for a meeting on June 24. “I haven’t made a decision yet. I will talk to my party members and take a final call,” she said. Abdullah and Mehbooba had served as chief minister of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about the prospect of talks with the Center, CPI (M) leader and People’s Alliance spokesperson for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) MY Tarigami said there had been no news of New Delhi, but added that if that happened, it would be welcome. “We have never closed our doors to meaningful engagement with the Center. Although I have no information on any dialogue, if it does occur, it will be welcome,” Tarigami told PTI from Srinagar.

The PAGD is an alliance of certain parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the NC and the PDP, which was formed following the decisions of the Center in August 2019. JKAP President Bukhari said: “I welcomes, if and when, the talks take place. This justifies our stance of March 2020 when we made it clear that dialogue was the only mechanism to restore democracy and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. ”

“Better late than never because the solution to all our problems is in New Delhi and nowhere else,” he added. The Jammu and Kashmir units of the BJP and Congress are also likely to participate in these discussions, which are seen as part of efforts to strengthen normal political processes on Union territory.

Officials said the delimitation commission under Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai, which was set up immediately after the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill was passed in parliament, is likely speed up its work and submit its report. The commission was established in February 2020 and received a one-year extension in March of this year.

With the exception of Bukhari, other leaders have served a period of detention following the decision of the Center in August 2019 to repeal the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and to divide the former state into territories. of the Union – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In the District Development Council elections last year, the PAGD edged out the BJP and its allies, including the JKAP, winning 110 out of 280 seats, with the National Conference getting stronger with 67 seats in the alliance. The BJP was the largest party with 75 seats.

The mainstream political stream of the Union territory, especially those with a solid base in the Kashmir Valley, has criticized successive administrations of the Union territory for neglecting the demands of the people and raising questions about the slogan development raised after August 2019.

