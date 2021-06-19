Fadjroel Rachman calls for Jokowi’s attitude to reject presidential speech for 3 periods





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo’s spokesman Fadjroel Rachman spoke of the emergence of the Jokowi-Prabowo or Jokpro community in the heated discussion of candidates for the 2024 presidential election. According to him, Jokowi’s commitment to comply with the constitution of the 1945 Constitution as the state constitution that governs the presidential term for two terms. That is to say, refuse to become president for three terms. “Let us recall again that President Joko Widodo maintains the Constitution of 1945 and is faithful to the Reform of 1998,” Fadjroel told reporters on Saturday (6/19/2021). “In accordance with article 7 of the 1st amendment of the Constitution of 1945 which, “The President and the Vice-President are in office for a term of five years, and can then be re-elected in the same term, for a single term”,” He continued. Fadjroel reminded the audience of Jokowi’s position on the speech of a three-term president. The speech on a three-term president first appeared in December 2019. At that time, Jokowi stressed that he was the product of direct elections based on the post-constitutional reform of 1945. Instead, he was suspicious of those who proposed to extend the presidential term. Shortly after this declaration, the problem sank. However, in March 2021, the issue of extending the president’s tenure to three terms resurfaced. It was the founder of the Ummat Party, Amien Rais, who mentioned that there was a scenario to change the provisions of the 1945 Constitution regarding the presidential term of two to three terms. Again, Jokowi stressed that he does not exist and has no interest in becoming president for three terms. “The president’s attitude on the above two occasions must be in the grip of all parties,” Fadjroel said.

