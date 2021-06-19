President Kenyatta calls for the democratization of multilateral organizations – KBC

President Uhuru Kenyatta called for the democratization of multilateral organizations to ensure inclusiveness in decision-making.

The president, who spoke at an interactive session on governance at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey on Friday, said changing the way multilateral institutions such as the United Nations are run will help achieve faster resolution global challenges such as Covid-19.

It will really depend on our ability to change the system of global governance. The way the UN Security Council works, the way the UN and its organizations work so that we can determine if we will see a change, ”President Kenyatta said.

He observed that the global multilateral system is not functioning optimally and expressed optimism that world leaders will develop, through diplomacy and dialogue, a new order that promotes inclusiveness.

We have seen that the global governance system does not actually work for equality and fairness for all citizens of the world, and I think this just brings us to the reality that we have a challenge and the challenge cannot. to be overcome only if we further democratize our systems of governance, if we are more inclusive in our decision-making processes, said President Kenyatta.

The Kenyan leader said the slow flow of Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries was indicative of the distorted global multilateral system. He observed that the early collaborative successes in managing the pandemic have been undone by the unfair global distribution of vaccines.

We were also very active at the beginning, participating in the actions of companies and companies that were developing vaccines. Participating in clinical trials but unfortunately despite our preparations, when it came to the crisis and the crisis here is to access vaccines that would have protected us all, we were at the bottom of the list, the president said.

President Kenyatta said it is unfortunate that some countries have more Covid-19 vaccines than they need while others struggle to access enough doses.

Now, that kind of vaccine nationalism that we’ve seen. The kind of bias we’ve seen regarding vaccine suspension, where you have countries that now have 50 vaccines for every citizen, and yet you have countries that are struggling to give their citizens a single dose, observed President Kenyatta.

Regarding Africa’s response to Covid-19, President Kenyatta said the continent is united behind the African Union which guarantees all countries equitable access to the resources needed to fight the pandemic.

When I look at how we, as African countries, reacted (to Covid-19) under the AU (African Union), we were very closely linked in terms of reactions and actions. How we cooperated in the development and creation of COVAX to ensure that vaccines would not be available in a particular country, ”he said.

President Kenyatta told the roundtable which included Haitian President Jovenel Moise that despite all nations negatively affected by Covid-19, developing countries feel more pain due to their greater vulnerability.

Here we are grappling with direct issues caused by the pandemic on the one hand, and many other (related) challenges like unemployment caused by disruption of the global supply chain. At the same time, we struggle between maintaining the economic stability of our people and paying our debts, said the president while denouncing vaccine nationalism.

What this pandemic has actually shown us is that we need cooperation. He showed that you can’t win unless everyone wins. We have seen many companies and companies working together to provide vaccines.

The kind of vaccine nationalism and vaccine retention bias we’ve seen is shocking, with some countries having more vaccines than they need for their citizens while others cannot afford a single one. dose ”.

In his opening speech, Host President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the international community has failed to effectively deal with the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and warned of vaccine nationalism.

“We must not allow vaccine nationalism and not repeat the same mistakes made during the pandemic period,” President Erdogan said.

President Kenyatta, accompanied by Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo, is in the Mediterranean city of Antalya for a two-day official visit to Turkey at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.