Xi Xi emphasizes tapping into CPC history to move forward

Xi Jinping leads other Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and state leaders Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan to review the Party’s oath of admission after visiting an exhibit on the history of the CCP on the theme of “Staying True to the Founding Mission” at the CCP Museum in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2021. [Xinhua/Li Xueren]

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) – Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Friday that he has the course of the Party’s struggles in mind, fulfills the historic mission and draws strength from the Party. Party history to move forward.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when visiting an exhibition on the history of the CCP.

Under the theme “Staying Faithful to the Founding Mission,” the exhibition debuted at the recently inaugurated CCP Museum in Beijing on Friday before the CCP’s centenary.

“The history of the Party is the most vivid and convincing manual,” Xi said.

The past 100 years have seen the CCP relentlessly realize its initial aspiration and founding mission, work hard to lay the foundation for its great cause, achieve glorious achievements and chart a course for the future, Xi said.

Xi said it was necessary to study and revisit the history of the Party, to pursue its valuable experience, to keep in mind the course of its struggles, to assume the historic mission and to draw strength from it. its story to move forward.

Efforts should be made to educate and guide Party members and officials to stay true to the Party’s original aspiration and founding mission, Xi said.

It is necessary for them to strengthen their awareness of the need to maintain political integrity, to think in terms of the whole, to follow the core of the leadership and to stay aligned with the central leadership of the Party, and to remain confident. in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, as well as to always closely follow the CPC Central Committee in terms of thought, political orientation and actions, he added.

Xi called on Party members to carry on the beautiful traditions and play their exemplary role in the unity and leadership of the Chinese people, on the basis of the new stage of development, to follow the new development philosophy and formulate a new development paradigm, to effectively do their work in promoting reform, development and stability, and join forces to fully build a modern socialist China and realize the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi was joined by other leaders including Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan during the visit.

Led by Xi, the leaders reviewed the Party’s oath of admission.

The exhibition has four parts, namely the founding of the CCP and the victory of the New Democratic Revolution; the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the socialist revolution and development; reform and opening up, and the beginning of socialism with Chinese characteristics; and to advance socialism with Chinese characteristics into a new era, build a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and embark on a new journey towards the complete construction of a modern socialist country.

Over 2,600 photos and over 3,500 exhibits or sets reflect the extraordinary 100-year journey that CPC has taken.

Xi and other leaders immersed themselves in the exhibits, files, photos and videos displayed and learned about them in detail.

Among the objects are the manuscript of the notes by Karl Marx from Brussels, and restoration scenes from the First CPC National Congress and the famous Zunyi meeting during the epic Long March (1934-1936).

Also on display are panels showing the establishment of revolutionary bases, images of the founding ceremony of the PRC, and weapons used during the war to resist American aggression and aid Korea (1950-1953).

The exhibit also features poverty reduction data tables and models of Huoshenshan and Leishenshan hospitals built in Wuhan to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an exhibit on the history of the CPC under the theme “Staying True to the Founding Mission” at the CCP in Beijing, capital of China, on June 18, 2021. Xi was joined by other CCP and state leaders, including Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, and Wang Qishan during the visit. [Xinhua/Li Xueren]

Xi Jinping and other Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and state leaders Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan visit an exhibition on the history of the CCP on the topic “Staying True to the Founding Mission” at the CCP Museum in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2021. [Xinhua/Ju Peng]

Xi Jinping and other Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and state leaders Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan visit an exhibition on the history of the CCP on the topic “Staying True to the Founding Mission” at the CCP Museum in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2021. [Xinhua/Ju Peng]

Xi Jinping and other Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and state leaders Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan visit an exhibition on the history of the CCP on the topic “Staying True to the Founding Mission” at the CCP Museum in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2021. [Xinhua/Ju Peng]

Xi Jinping leads other Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and state leaders Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan to review the Party’s oath of admission after visiting an exhibit on the history of the CCP on the theme of “Staying True to the Founding Mission” at the CCP Museum in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2021. [Xinhua/Ju Peng]

Xi Jinping leads other Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and state leaders Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan to review the Party’s oath of admission after visiting an exhibit on the history of the CCP on the theme of “Staying True to the Founding Mission” at the CCP Museum in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2021. [Xinhua/Ju Peng]

(Source: Xinhua)