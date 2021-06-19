Death of Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologizes for the death of DPIIT secretary





New Delhi, June 19:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his sorrow over the death of Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, secretary of the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Odisha-born Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Mohapatra succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday. Mohapatra was undergoing treatment in a private Delhi hospital where he took his last breath. In a tweet, the prime minister said: “Saddened by the passing of Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, secretary of DPIIT. I had worked a lot with him in Gujarat and at the Center. He had a great understanding of administrative matters and was known for his innovative zeal. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti, “the prime minister tweeted.DPIIT secretary Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra dies of complications from COVID-19. Saddened by the death of Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, secretary of DPIIT. I had worked a lot with him in Gujarat and in the Center. He had a great understanding of administrative matters and was known for his innovative zeal. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2021 Union Minister Piyush Goyal also expressed his condolences for Mohapatra’s disappearance via Twitter, saying he was “extremely saddened to learn of the loss of Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, secretary of DPIIT. convey my deepest condolences to his family and friends “. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took to Twitter to express his deep condolences. “A pioneer, he made an unprecedented contribution to the reform of the urban development landscape in Gujarat, led many state-owned enterprises with distinction and also led the commerce and aviation sector,” Pradhan tweeted. The 1986 batch IAS officer, Mohapatra took over the DPIIT secretariat in August 2019. Prior to becoming Secretary of DPIIT, he was Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Mohapatra had also been co-secretary at the Ministry of Commerce, where he worked for the promotion of special economic zones (SEZs), public procurement and project exports (financing and insurance), according to a DPIIT statement. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on June 19, 2021 at 11:10 am IST. For more info and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and fashion life, connect to our website Latestly.com).







