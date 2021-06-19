Opposition alarms over important human rights bills missing from black hole – Pakistan





Sherry claims countless progressive bills have vanished from parliamentary agendas PTI lawmaker denounces former leaders for extravagance

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the Senate expressed concern on Friday over the disappearance of its main human rights (HR) bills in a black hole to emerge as government bills.

Bad practice has been going on for some time, which discourages Senate members who work hard on bills with civil society and their colleagues, said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) House Leader Senator Sherry Rehman, while lifting the house.

She regretted that instead of using parliamentary committees to examine and revise bills, countless progressive bills had just disappeared from parliamentary agendas under the PTI government.

It is shocking how my bill, the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020, has been silently dropped from the agenda. The Torture and Death in Custody (Prevention and Punishment) Act 2019 was approved by the Senate committee but was not put to a vote in the Senate, while the Restriction on Child Marriage Bill 2019 also disappeared from the National Assembly despite its adoption in the Senate. added the senator.

When questions are asked in both houses of parliament, no one informs us of the progress. Why are bills omitted even after smooth passage through a chamber of parliament, asked Sherry Rehman.

Emphasizing the importance of human rights bills, the senator said: Instead of prioritizing these bills, they have been silently omitted from committee rooms. The competent minister must ensure the smooth running of bills and not put them on the back burner.

What is more alarming is that our bills suddenly appear like federal government bills at the end. The way bills have been introduced in parliament is unprecedented. The government must inform the parliament of the current state of the disappearing bills. This is not how a parliamentary system works, concluded PPP Deputy Chair Senator Sherry Rehman.

PML-N Azam Nazir Tarar also addressed the issue of missing invoices.

The issue was raised after the opposition blocked an attempt to bring two government bills to the House for adoption on the supplementary agenda.

The chairman of the Standing Committee on Human Rights, Walid Iqbal, presented the committee’s reports on bills aimed at establishing an effective system for the protection, relief and rehabilitation of women, children, the elderly and of anyone vulnerable to domestic violence. [The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2021] and the bill to ensure the welfare, comfort and dignity of the elderly residing in the territory of the capital Islamabad [The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2021] passed by the panel with amendments introduced by the opposition, but opposition senators insisted they wanted to go over the proposed changes.

The case was postponed until Monday.

Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani said the upper house was not required to abide by an agreement reached by the National Assembly and would move forward according to the rules to pass one of the 21 bills previously adopted by the lower house.

Taking part in the budget debate, PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry criticized previous governments for their extravagance.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had moved forward with his program to cut government spending.

Mr Chaudhry said that before 2018, PM Houses spending was 590 million rupees per year, but Prime Minister Khan spent 339 million rupees in 2019 and 280 million rupees in 2020.

Likewise, prior to 2018, the prime minister’s office spent 514 million rupees per year, but the prime minister reduced spending to 305 million rupees in 2019 and 334 million rupees in 2020, he added.

Comparing Prime Minister Khan’s overseas visits to his predecessors, Senator Chaudhry said then-President Asif Ali Zardari spent $ 11.73 million on 134 overseas visits , former Prime Minister Gilani spent $ 7.02 million on 47 tours, former Prime Minister Sharifs 92 visits cost $ 17.7 million. while Prime Minister Imran Khan spent just $ 1.3 million on 28 visits.

This is how public money was wasted on excursions, the senator said.

Posted in Dawn, June 19, 2021

