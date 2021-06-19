Pelindo II takes action against 12 extortionists following Jokowi’s order





PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II (Pelindo II) has finally taken firm action against 12 illegal samples in the port area. This is done with the aim of eliminating illegal extortion in areas managed by the company. This followed instructions from President Joko Widodo to apprehend the extortionists in the port area. “The extortion referred to in the port area is the donation or receipt of money outside of the official port service tax in the port area,” said Pelindo II chief executive officer Arif Suhartono, quoted in a written statement, Friday (6/18). Arif said that an operator who received strict measures was an outsourced worker at the Koja container terminal who was involved in the case of a viral extortion video in 2017. The worker is an employee of PT PBM Olah Jasa Andal and was sued for termination of Employment (PHK). In addition, three workers were also prosecuted, namely an outsourcing operator, an outsourcing supervisor and a security guard at Operation Terminal 3 of Tanjung Priok Port who were implicated in extortion actions in 2017-2018. The company returned the three workers to their original company. Finally, no less than eight people prosecuted were subcontracted workers of PT Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT), a subsidiary of Pelindo II. The eight workers served as supervisors and operators of PT Multitally Indonesia’s Rubber Tire Gantry Crane (RTGC). The company takes action against them by returning them to the original company. Arief said his party strongly supports the eradication of extortion through synergies with various regulators in the port area. One of them, working with the police to carry out joint patrols In addition, Pelindo II also optimizes services using technology and digitization. Thus, the service process will use a system regulated by a control tower and only the operator can operate the system. IPC also intends to create its own port by setting up a Whistleblower System (WBS) complaint channel service accessible to all port stakeholders. On Thursday (10/6), President Joko Widodo paid a field visit to the port of Tanjung Priok, north of Jakarta. During the visit, Joko had a dialogue with the drivers of the container trucks. As a result, the head of state received complaints about widespread extortion carried out by local thugs and unscrupulous people from the Tanjung Priok port cargo depot. As a result, Jokowi immediately ordered the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, to apprehend the extortionists at the port of Tanjung Priok. Then the police arrested 49 people suspected of being extortionists in Tanjung Priok. According to the police investigation, the practice of extortion against truck drivers occurred from the security post near the port to the entrance of each privately managed depot. In total, a truck must pay a minimum of IDR 13,000 extortion in a day to enter a depot. If you use the estimate of 500 container vehicles that load goods, then the 13,000 Rp. Has been multiplied by 500 to 6.5 million Rp. In one day.

