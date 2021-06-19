A Slice of Mike: To all my fans in China | Mike elis

My first comedy album My Demons Come Out on Stage was released in May and on June 1 it hit the Amazon online store.
I am very excited, and I never thought I would sell 100 copies in its first month. But it did, and for those who bought it, a big thank you.
So, as Amazon revamps the next batch, I noticed something very strange. Of the 100 CDs sold, 96 were in the United States. One was sent to Ireland to a friend I know, one to England and two to China. Wait what?
I don’t know anyone in China and I don’t know why anyone would want it. Especially since there may be a joke or two about my Chinese ex-girlfriend. And I don’t think she backed down. Of course, what are the chances that it is her? Oh, I know; about one in a billion. And one of the two orders paid for an urgent delivery, so he paid almost $ 37 for my CD. To this fan, I say Xie Xie (thank you in Chinese) and bow completely.
This is actually not the only odd event regarding the relationship between my comedy album and the country that is over 7,000 miles away.
I searched for the album on Google when it came out and found something terrifying. According to a Chinese travel website, they listed my CD signing in Saluda, NC as one of the top 100 things to do if you are traveling to America this week.
It was funnier than any joke on the current album.
Of course, my first thought is do I have enough CDs? I mean I had 200 on me, but China is the most populous country in the world. I guess if I’m missing my explanation might be, well, now you know how I felt that once I had an empty fortune in my cookie.
By the way, my album signature was ranked # 72 on this list. Of course, I didn’t beat the theme parks, but I managed to beat the San Diego Zoo and Kennedy Space Center. I was higher on the list than the Rod Stewart Vegas show, which was surprising unless China didn’t have a lot of Rod Stewart fans. I can tell you that, to the best of my recollection, I have never heard Rod Stewart play inside a Chinese restaurant.
I was trying to rack my brains as to why I would be given an honor to be on this list and who is making this list to begin with. If this is the owner / creator of the Panda Express takeout chain, that would make a lot of sense. I eat there regularly and think their Kung-pao chicken is the best in the world. Well, at least on this half of the earth.
I told the lady who worked at the Panda Express drive-thru window my joke about how the word Rangoon is defined in the Chinese dictionary as a crab joke.
What if she tells her manager, her manager then tells the district manager, who then said it at the annual company meeting, who then passed it on to the owner? The owner told Xi Jinping, the president of China. President Jinping laughed so much that he bought the CD for urgent delivery and then helped announce the signing of the CD on the ROC website.
This is perhaps the most legitimate explanation. President Xi Jinping is my number one fan in all of China. Perhaps this is why the fortune in my fortune cookie yesterday read, Many have searched for the truth, but it takes imagination to uncover it.
If President Jinping wants to book me for an event, he is more than welcome to do so. Instead of my You Might Be a Jewish Redneck, I can do You Might Be a Chinese Redneck.
If your favorite TV show is Peking Duck Dynasty, you might be a Chinese Redneck.
Thanks China, I’ll be there to play someday.
