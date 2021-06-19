Jokowi leads vaccinations – Kosmo Digital





JAKARTA President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered authorities to speed up the vaccination program for Indonesians following a warning from the World Health Organization (WHO) that coronavirus infections in the republic is expected to skyrocket, the Perth Now news site reported yesterday. In its warning, the WHO called on Indonesia to increase sanctions measures following the increase in local cases of Covid-19. We need to speed up the vaccination program to achieve cluster immunity which in turn should curb Covid-19 infection, Jokowi said. He added that he had also called on ministers and local government officials to meet the goal of one million people vaccinated every day by next month. So far, half a million Indonesians are vaccinated every day, he said. Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world. Jokowi aims to vaccinate more than 181 million of its 270 million inhabitants against the coronavirus by March 2022. However, so far, only 11.8 million people in the country have received a single dose of the vaccine, while 9.6 million have received two full doses. According to the spokesperson of the National Covid-19 Committee, Wiku Adisasmito, the slow progress is due to the limited global supply of vaccines, the limited capacities of the national health system as well as the reluctance of the population to do so. vaccinate. As of Wednesday, new infections in Indonesia jumped to nearly 10,000 cases per day, due to activities returning to villages and pilgrimages during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays as well as the emergence of new variants, especially the variant Delta from India. According to the WHO, the drastic increase in the rate of use of hospital beds in Indonesia is now a major concern of the world organization. The situation indicates that Indonesia needs to implement stricter sanctions and public health measures, including a large-scale coronavirus curfew. Following the increase in infections from the worrisome variant (Delta variant), immediate action must be taken to curb the Covid-19 situation in Indonesia, the WHO said. AGENCY







