3 popular toll roads built during the time of Joko Widodo





AKURAT.CO, This year, Jokowi officially started operating a number of toll roads in Sumatra and Java. Through the Ministry of Public Works and People’s Labor (PUPR), the development of this highway aims to improve connectivity and accessibility between regions of Indonesia. According to various sources, 3 Indonesian toll roads were inaugurated and operational this year. 1. Trans-Sumatra toll road The island of Sumatra will later have a toll road with a length of 2,987 kilometers extending from the province of Lampung to the province of Aceh. The Trans Sumatra Toll Road (JTTS) will extend with details of the main corridors (spine) with a length of 2,069 kilometers and a support corridor (fins) of 919 kilometers. Meanwhile, the new Trans-Sumatra toll road, which began operating this year, is 192.4 kilometers long. The toll road is divided into five sections, namely Sigli-Banda Aceh Toll Road Section 2, Section 3, Sections 5-6, Kuala Tanjung-Tebing Tinggi-Parapat Toll Road, Padang-Pekanbaru-Bangkinang Toll Road, Medan-Binjai Toll Road Section 1A and Lubuk Linggau-Curup-Bengkulu-Taba Penanjung toll road. 2. Jabodetabek toll road In addition to the Trans Sumatra toll road, there is also a new Jabodetabek toll road which will operate in 2021. With a length of 101.6 kilometers, the toll roads are Cibitung-Cilincing Toll Road Sections 1 and Sections 2-4 , Cimanggis-Cibiting Toll Road Section 2, Serpong-Cinere Toll Road Section 1, Cengkareng-Batu Ceper-Kunciran Toll Road, Bekasi -Cawang-Kampung, Malaysian section 1A and section 2A, 6 sections of DKI toll road section A Kelapa Gading-Pulo Gebang and Serpong Balaraja Sekis 1A. 3. Non-trans toll There is also a Non-Trans road which is now starting to operate in 2021. This Non-Trans toll road is a toll road that is outside of the Trans road, namely Trans Java, Trans Sumatra, Trans Sulawesi or Trans Kalimantan. 115.8 kilometers long, the toll roads are Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan Toll Road Section 1 Phase III, Section 2 Phase I, and Section 3, Ciawi-Sukabumi Toll Road Section 2, Serang-Panimbang Toll Road Section 1, Balikpapan- Samarinda Toll Road, Sections 1 and 5, and Manado-Bitung Toll Road, Section 2B. In 2021, the BPJT (Toll Road Regulatory Agency) built around 410 kilometers of toll roads in several regions of Indonesia. []







