He warned Apple about the risks in China … and then they came true





Doug Guthrie spent 1994 cycling at one speed between factories in Shanghai to complete a thesis on Chinese industry. Within a few years, he became one of America’s leading experts on China’s turn to capitalism, helping businesses venture east. Two decades later, in 2014, Apple hired him to help the company navigate what is perhaps its most important market. At that time, he was worried about the new direction of China. The new Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, has relied on Western companies to tighten his grip on the country. Guthrie realized that few companies were bigger targets – or more vulnerable – than Apple. It assembled almost all Apple devices in China and made the region its second largest selling market. So Guthrie began touring the business with a slide show and a wake-up call. Apple did not have a Plan B, he noted. I went to the business leaders and said to them, “Do you understand who Xi Jinping is? Are you listening to what’s going on here? “Guthrie said in an interview. “It was my awesome cover letter.” His warnings were disturbing. China has taken a nationalist and authoritarian turn under Xi, and American companies like Apple, Nike and the NBA face a dilemma. While doing business in China is often lucrative, it also requires increasingly uncomfortable concessions. This trend raises the question of whether, instead of empowering the Chinese people, American investment in the country has empowered the Chinese Communist Party. “It has always been difficult for Western companies to do business in China, but in many ways the challenges have changed,” said Samm Sacks, China specialist at the New America Foundation, a non-partisan research center. who advises American companies. “The Communist Party is under tight control, and Western and Chinese private sector companies have been attacked. “ Guthrie’s career path and evolving outlook on China tells the story of Western industry’s complicated dance with the country over the past three decades. Guthrie and many leaders, politicians and academics had bet that Western investments in China would lead the country to liberalization. Now it is clear that they miscalculated. Source article: https://es-us.finanzas.yahoo.com/ Disclaimer: This article is generated from the feed and is not edited by our team.

