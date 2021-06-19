MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction, PSL Fantasy Cricket tips, 11 updates & more for today’s PSL game





Shadab Khan was on rest for the last game and it will be interesting to see if he appears in this fixture.

Overview:

Multan Sultans will face champions Islamabad United head-to-head in the last league of the 2021 PSL match. Multan Sultans won 4 trotting matches to move up to 2nd place in the standings. There are almost the play-offs, but we will have to make sure that they do not lose this match by a huge margin.

Islamabad United are in breathtaking form, having been undefeated in their last 4 matches. They had recorded a record 247 points in their previous game against Peshawar Zalmi and won the game by 15 points. It will be an important game for both teams before the playoffs.

Match details:

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Match 30

Location: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and time: June 19 at 11:30 p.m. IST and 10 p.m. local time

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network

Pitch report:

The surface has become a full batting track in the last few games. That said, the chasing teams struggled a bit to score points. The teams that strike first have won the last 4 games here and therefore hitting first is a great option.

Probable play XIs for MUL vs ISL: Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c and week), Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani

Islamabad United

Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Muhammad Akhlaq (week), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (c), Brandon King, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Akif Javed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim / Fawad Ahmed

Top picks for MUL vs ISL Dream11 match: top batsmen

Sohaib Maqsood has scored 2 half centuries in the last 4 games he has played. In total in this tournament, he has collected 292 points in 9 games so far this tournament at an average of 41.71.

Usman Khawaja scored his first PSL cent in the previous match against Peshawar Zalmi. He did not remain absent on 105 points on 56 balls, including 13 fours and 3 sixes.

Best Versatile Choices

Iftikhar Ahmed has scored 120 points in his last 2 innings. In total in this year’s league, he has scored 189 points in 6 innings with an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 130.34.

Top Bowler Choices

Shahnawaz Dhani was Player of the Match in the last game against the Lahore Qalandars, where he won 4 wickets while conceding just 5 points, bringing his wicket tally to 18 in this tournament.

Hasan Ali regularly picks up wickets and, on top of that, he is also thrifty. He has a good change of pace and uses it effectively. In total in that league, he scalped 12 wickets with a saving of 6.28.

Best choice of ATMs

Mohammad Rizwan still holds his position in 2nd place in the top scorers table, having scored 444 points in 9 games with an average of 55.5, with the highest score of 82 *.

MUL vs ISL Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket: XI No.1 game suggestion for MUL vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Rilee Rossouw, Usman Khawaja (vc), Colin Munro, Sohaib Maqsood, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani

Suggestion to play XI No.2 for MUL vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khawaja, Johnson Charles (vc), Colin Munro (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani

Risky choices of harbor office MUL vs ISL:

Shahnawaz Dhani is the main wicket taker in this tournament with 18 wickets in just 8 games. It is worth a risk and you can choose him as the captain of your fantastic team.

Hasan Ali also does well with the ball for his team and he is a risky captain choice for your fantastic teams.

Player to Avoid:

The chances that Muhammad Akhlaq will score more points is minimal in this game and therefore you can avoid it while forming your fantastic teams.

Note: Updated Fantasy Teams and XIs for each match will be provided on our Telegram channel if the information is available. Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. When selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.

