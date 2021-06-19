Indigenous Turkish anti-ship missile successfully hits target in final test

Turkey’s first locally produced maritime missile successfully hit its target in its last test firing, the Turkish president said on Friday.

Congratulations to our Turkish armed forces and navies, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter, also posting a 58-second video showing the test firing of the Atmaca missile.

During the test, an Atmaca missile coming off a production line hit a real surface target.

Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and senior commanders were also present for the historic test in Sinop province on the Black Sea.

The head of rocket maker Roketsan said that with Atmaca, Turkey had acquired the ability to manufacture and use its own anti-ship missiles.

Murat Ikinci added that the missiles will start to be deployed on ships by the end of this year.

This is a very important turning point for the Turkish armed forces, Ikinci told Anadolu news agency.

Roketsan presents Atmaca as a high-precision, long-range, precision and strike-strike anti-ship missile that can be integrated with patrol boats, frigates and corvettes and is expected to replace the American-made Harpoon.

It has a range of over 200 kilometers (124 miles), posing a threat to targets well out of visual range.

It also provides target update, re-attack and mission abandonment capability through a modern data link.