Washington State Veteran and Congressional Candidate Joe Kent Says Trump Exposed Military Politicization





Washington State Congressional Candidate Joe Kent, a U.S. Army veteran and Gold Star husband, joined Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Today” on Friday to discuss the politicization of the military establishment. he recognized when former President Donald Trump decided to shake the commander. main role as political outsider.

Kent, who is seeking a main challenge against Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler, R-Wash., One of ten Republican congressmen who voted to impeach Trump in January, said Trump had “not hit” and had irritated the Pentagon by trying to “check their calculations” on certain things.

The Defense bureaucracy, Kent said, has mostly opposed Trump’s stated goal of withdrawing US troops from the Middle East, which the veteran says runs counter to the government’s propensity to support “lucrative programs like wars”.

“There were those of us who were on the ground who fought wars, we really liked President Trump’s foreign policy. Because ISIS had taken over two countries at the time, three if you count. Libya. And he said, hey, I want the caliphate to be crushed – all of you in there, crush the caliphate, and we’re out, “Kent told host Tucker Carlson.

“So he gave us the tools we needed, the authority we needed to come in and carry out this mission. But then he tried, at least, to get us out.”

Kent later added that former President George W. Bush went so far as to fire a senior officer, General Eric Shinseki, who became President Obama’s secretary of veterans affairs.

“I think the problem is top-down, starting with Bush’s sacking of General Shinseki in the run-up to the Iraq war. I mean, that sent a pretty clear message like, hey, we’ll fire anyone. goes against the party line. And we will replace you with someone who will say yes. “

Kent said if officers are to rise through the ranks, there is a strong hint that they have to follow the public line, creating “a self-licking ice cream cone.”

“Under Obama, there was just the stagnation of we’re going to keep deploying, putting people at risk, but we don’t really have the will to come in and defeat the enemy,” he added. . “So Trump was very refreshing. But then, too, how Trump cut off a lot of the rhetoric about why we got into these wars in the first place ”

The base troops then appreciated Trump’s new tact, Kent recalled.

But, with the arrival of the current Florida Republican, the Pentagon has collectively bristled, he said.

“It was a difference day and night. There was a partisan bitterness among a lot of the leaders. They didn’t like what Trump had said about them being wrong before, and then they didn’t like the drastic changes. that Trump wanted to bring, “he said.

“Trump had the audacity to say, ‘I’ll check your math every once in a while.’ What’s it like? Are you going to check my math? How dare you? ‘

Kent, whose military woman was killed in a suicide bombing in Manbij, Syria, has claimed she would be alive today if Trump’s orders were truly followed.

“Trump ordered our troops to leave Syria when we defeated the Territorial Caliphate in December 2018,” he said.

“She had orders – she and the people she was with had been ordered to withdraw to Iraq before Christmas Eve, instead, due to the resignation of Defense Secretary Mattis, the chief of the State Department anti-ISIS mission Brett McGurk also resigning, then all the bureaucrats below them doing the old bureaucratic sluggishness, our troops stayed in Syria until January. “

“Did they need to be there? We had accomplished our mission after the territorial caliphate of ISIS. And to this day, the troops remain in Syria with no strategic advantage for the United States, waiting for us to engage in a four-way fight with Syria, Russia, Iran, and then the ISIS caliphate which is still a network. covered underground. “

