With love and respect, the Chinese cherish the memory of Kaunda from Zambia, “an old and good friend”

Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of Zambia.Photo:AFP

Kenneth Kaunda, founding president of Zambia and founder of Sino-Zambian relations, died of illness at the age of 97 on Thursday local time in Lusaka, capital of Zambia.

Thousands of kilometers away, many people in China cherish the memory of the great man who dedicated his life to the independence and development of Zambia and who made remarkable efforts to promote friendship between China and Zambia, as well as between China and Africa.

China deeply mourns the death of Kenneth Kaunda, founding president of Zambia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

Kaunda was an old and good friend of the Chinese people, long committed to the cause of Sino-Zambian friendship, Zhao noted.

On Chinese social networks, many Internet users, with love and respect for Kaunda, shared and transmitted Friday a video of Chairman Mao Zedong meeting Kaunda in Beijing in 1974.

In the nostalgic yellow tone of the video, Mao warmly shakes hands and chats with Kaunda, who is wearing a Mao badge. Mao advanced the well-known “Three Worlds” theory at the meeting, expressing China’s willingness to befriend developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Solidarity with China

Born in April 1924, Kaunda was an internationally renowned leader of African independence movements, politician and social activist who had made historic contributions to the independence of Zambia and the liberation movements of southern Africa.

He also worked to promote friendship and cooperation between Zambia and China throughout his life. He announced that Zambia would establish diplomatic relations with China on October 24, 1964, the day after Zambia declared independence. Thanks to the efforts of both sides, China and Zambia quickly established diplomatic relations and sent ambassadors to each other on October 29 of the same year.

Photo: AFP

Kaunda has always been firmly on the side of China. He was instrumental in restoring the rightful seat of the People’s Republic of China at the United Nations. He once remarked from the UN podium that it was not good that the UN did not have representatives from the People’s Republic of China.

Kaunda had criticized Western claims that China “is grabbing resources in Africa”. In the midst of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Zambian diplomatic ties in 2009, he told Chinese media that [some Western forces] who accused China of coming here to grab the wealth, had in fact been coming to the mainland for hundreds of years to reap economic benefits.

China, on the contrary, has helped many Arica countries, including Zambia, fight for independence, and continues to work with countries to help them develop their economies, Kaunda said.

He cited the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA), saying that the project developed by China in the 1970s was part of China’s contributions to Africa’s development and was a model of friendship between Africa and China.

“This is what China is doing – helping us, as friends, true friends,” Kaunda said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency in October 2009.

In November 2009, Kaunda received the China-Africa Friendship Award in Beijing and was chosen as one of the “five African people who deeply moved the Chinese people”.

The creative term “friend of all times,” which vividly describes a friendship that remains strong under all kinds of conditions, was first proposed by Kaunda.

Decades later, “the friend of all times”, often mentioned by the leaders of China and some African countries on various occasions, has become a special witness who sheds light on the long-standing relations between China and Africa. Africa, observers said.







Kaunda had visited China several times from the 1960s to the 2010s. He met and spoke with Chinese leaders in Beijing or Lusaka, continuing to consolidate and promote Sino-Zambian relations over the decades.

Kaunda first witnessed Chairman Mao’s “three worlds” theory during his second visit to China in 1974.

“In my opinion, the United States and the Soviet Union belong to the first world. The in-between Japan, Europe and Canada belong to the second world. The third world is very populated. With the exception of Japan, Asia belongs to the third world. . The same is true for all of Africa and Latin America, ”Mao, then 81, said in Kaunda.

Kaunda replied that he agreed with Mao’s analysis, saying it was precise and accurate. Over the years, China, as a member of the Third World, has strongly supported the Third World countries, including Zambia, in their struggles against the hegemony and interference of the Western superpowers and their quest for ‘self-development.

File photo: Xinhua

People’s Daily reported that President Hu Jintao had extensive, warm and sincere communication with Kaunda in 2007 in Lusaka, with the two recalling the history and friendship between the two countries.

President Hu warmly welcomed Kaunda, 83, on February 4, 2007 in Lusaka. He told Kaunda, “You are an old friend of the Chinese people. You and the older generations of Chinese leaders, including Chairman Mao Zedong, Premier Zhou Enlai and Comrade Deng Xiaoping, have forged a deep friendship. I am very happy to see you today. “

Kaunda replied that it was great to be able to greet the Chinese leadership – Zambia’s friend at all times – in Lusaka. The Chinese people have always been true friends of Zambia, he said.

“There is an old Chinese saying: do not forget the well digger while drinking water. The Chinese government and people will never forget your outstanding contribution to the development of China-Zambia and China-Africa friendship,” President Hu replied with emotion.

Hu praised the fact that “during your tenure as President of Zambia, the Tanzania-Zambia Railway, built by China, Zambia and Tanzania, has become a monument in the history of China-Zambia relations. , China-Tanzania and China-Africa, ”according to People’s Daily.

File photo: Xinhua

When Kaunda visited China in 2011, relations between China and Zambia hit a low after the new party took office in that African country. On November 24, Kaunda met then Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping in Beijing and Xi made a deep impression on him.

Kaunda said he was worried about the situation at the time. But Xi told him that the all-weather friendship between the two countries, established by the older generation of leaders of China and Zambia, plays a vital role and has a profound influence in China-Africa relations, Kaunda said.

Xi told Kaunda that China has always cherished traditional friendship and attached great importance to Sino-Zambian relations. Kaunda said Xi was a sincere and down-to-earth person, expressing his desire to maintain the friendship between the two countries. Kaunda said he clearly remembers what Xi said that he was ready to work with the new Zambian government to deepen the friendship and promote pragmatic cooperation.

Photo: VCG

Reminded by diplomats and internet users

From diplomats to ordinary netizens, the Chinese shared precious memories with Kaunda on Friday and expressed their respect to this old and good friend.

Former Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming clearly remembered the first time he met the late leader when Yang arrived in Lusaka to take office in 2014. Kaunda had shining, piercing eyes that no one can see. could tell he was 90 years old.

They took a group photo with smiles, as Kaunda demanded. When Yang and his colleagues said goodbye to Kaunda, the old man did not respond but trotted down the hallway and stopped in front of Yang’s car, looking back with a proud face. He wanted to see the Chinese diplomats leave.

Photo file

Another impressive moment shared by Yang was that of October 2014, when the country celebrated its 50 years of independence. Surrounded by flame-like Poinciana flowers in the streets, Kaunda waved a white handkerchief at the crowd and said “a Zambia”, people shouted “a nation” in return; he then spoke louder, the crowds responded louder.

“One Zambia, one nation” is the principle that Kaunda developed for the unity of the young multi-ethnic country.

Yang had once invited Kaunda to spend the Spring Festival with them and made him some vegan food. Kaunda used to eat meat, but when he was kicked out of a butcher’s shop by white colonizers, Kaunda vowed to never eat meat again.

Kaunda loved music and singing, and sang at the banquet “a song of unity”, which he wrote and which later became a domestic melody, dubbed a second national anthem. The song encouraged 73 ethnicities in Zambia to unite and develop in stability.

When Yang left his post, he went to say goodbye to them and Kaunda saw them leave as he always did. “I waved back, feeling that we can meet again. I never imagined it was a goodbye,” Yang wrote.

On Sina Weibo in China, one internet user described Kaunda as “a true hero who had the courage to fight the colonial powers and safeguard national dignity.”

A star fell from the sky and a true fighter who had fought against the West rested, another wrote.

It was in the days of Chairman Mao and the founder of the Sino-Zambian friendship! A Weibo user emotionally posted.

The friendship lasts until today despite some winds and rains. Needless to mention the famous Tanzania-Zambia railway built with Chinese help, Chinese companies are now developing farms in Zambia, providing employment opportunities and training locals to become technicians in agricultural upgrading. from the country.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese government and businesses have offered medical supplies and technical support for disease treatment and control.