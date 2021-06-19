Politics
Will Britannia dominate the waves of the green shipping revolution?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants Britain to become a shipbuilding superpower again. At his last annual party conference, held in cyberspace due to the pandemic, Johnson announced a revival in a British industry which by the 1890s controlled more than 80% of the global shipbuilding market but contracted sharply in the second half of the 20th century.
In his conference speech, the Prime Minister evoked a recent controversy to a patriotic song written in the 1700s: Rule Britannia. The anthem, with its rousing chorus of Britannia towering over the waves, has aroused the ire of progressive Britons who see it as a hymn to empire and oppression. Traditionalists, including Johnson, see it as an exuberant celebration of the history of the UK’s maritime supremacy.
We don’t mind singing old songs about how Britannia rules the waves, he said. In fact, they even understood it with a concerted national shipbuilding strategy that will create jobs in all parts of the UK.
Making Britain a shipbuilding superpower is a tall order. While the country still builds its own warships, superyachts, specialized research and patrol boats, no one thinks it will ever compete with the huge commercial shipyards of China, Japan and South Korea.
I don’t think we should be kidding ourselves about building massive container ships, tankers or cruise ships in the UK. United Kingdom maritime.
Murray believes that a big part of Britain’s maritime future lies in designing and building new systems to tackle climate change. The International Maritime Organization has set a goal for the global shipping industry reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 50% by 2050, and the US government I would like to see them cut of 100%.
Murray described this as an opportunity to create fantastic new products and solutions that help us decarbonise.
One way to reduce a ship’s carbon emissions, currently under development by several UK companies, involves one of the earliest forms of marine propulsion.
The wind, said Diane Gilpin of Smart green shipping. Were looking for wind power for 21st century shipping.
The sails his company designed are not the big, puffy canvases of yesteryear.
They look more like an airplane wing, she says. These are vertical metal sails. And smart. They know how to pluck to get the best wind speed and direction. If there is a bridge, they know they have to retract and go down to the bridge. They are fully automated, so the crew won’t need to learn which rope to pull.
The Gilpins vertical sails, which help propel the ship, will reduce fuel consumption by at least one-fifth, reducing costs and carbon emissions. She thinks it will be a money generator.
The transition of the global fleet of 60,000 vessels represents a huge business opportunity for people who can find solutions to decarbonise it, she said.
Edwin Pang, naval architect and founder of the maritime consultancy firm Arcsilea, has embarked on a similar mission to decarbonize maritime transport. He is part of a consortium developing a small car ferry powered by hydrogen fuel cells operate on a short trip between two Orkney Islands off the northeast coast of Scotland.
We have to start small. The ferry is only about 40 meters long, takes about 16 cars, Pang said. Once we put the demonstrator in the water and understand how it works, then we can start to consider scaling up.
The consortium is international, so it’s unclear how much work this will generate in the UK if it turns out to be successful. But Pang pointed out that a British company, Johnson matthey, is one of the largest producers of components for fuel cells, and British companies will develop processes for integrating fuel cells into ships.
Anyone can guess at this point to what extent this innovation and Boris Johnson’s rhetoric will translate into British manufacturing and jobs. But maritime innovator Gilpin believes the UK could lead the green shipping revolution. And so, perhaps, Britannia could rule the waves again, but not this time in a militaristic way.
Yes, absolutely, said Gilpin. Climate leadership has to be the way forward, and I think the UK is really in a good position to lead the world.
Money could be a problem, however. The government pledged to invest $ 28 million to launch the green shipping revolution. But Maritime UK says it needs $ 1.5 billion.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]