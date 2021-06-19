Speculation is rife on Paras, JD (U) MPs get places in Modi cabinet | Patna News





PATNA: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah have held a series of meetings with top BJP leaders over the past seven days in Delhi, speculation is rife about a possible cabinet expansion Union in the coming days.

And, there is a strong buzz in Bihar political circles about the likely inclusion of JD (U) members as well as rebel LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras in the Union cabinet.

Paras himself gave air to speculation on Thursday, saying categorically that he would step down as chairman of the LJP parliamentary party if he became a minister. The way Paras made his statement indicated that he had been assured of a cabinet post in place of his older brother, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, who was a minister in the Modi government until his death. According to some sources, Paras staged an overnight coup in the party only after obtaining firm assurances from senior NDA officials about a place in cabinet.

Since Paras has already been notified as leader of the LJP parliamentary party in Lok Sabha by the president, his entry into Modi’s cabinet as a representative of the LJP is confirmed, a senior LJP leader told TOI on Friday. LJP.

Paras and three other LJP MPs – Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi and Chandan Singh returned to Delhi on Friday following likely political developments, LJP spokesman Shravan Kumar Agrawal told TOI by phone from Delhi .

In accordance with the constitutional provisions, the ceiling of the Council of Ministers of the Union is 15% of the staff of Lok Sabha, or 81. At present, the Cabinet of the Union has 54 ministers, including Prime Minister Modi. Thus, 27 additional people can be ministers in the Modi cabinet.

Currently there are five ministers from Bihar, all from BJP. Ravi Shankar Prasad and Giriraj Singh are cabinet ministers while Raj Kumar Singh is minister of state with independent office and Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Nityanand Rai are ministers of state.

Four of them are from the upper castes and Rai is from the OBC community.

BJP sources said the party leadership is now keen to induct ministers from other castes, especially Baniyas (trading community) and scheduled castes, who have so far not been represented in the BJP quota. of State. The names of Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi and BJP State President Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal are doing the rounds as the frontrunners for the Center cabinet post.

Sources at JD (U) said RCP Singh party chairman and Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh would be the party’s first choice, if the BJP offered only two seats in the Bihar CM Nitish party cabinet. Kumars.

But JD (U) also wants a member of the Extremely Backward Castes (EBC), who are his main voters, in the Union cabinet. Therefore, he wants at least three berths. In this case, Rajya Sabha member Ram Nath Thakur (son of former CM late Karpoori Thakur) and Jehanabad MP Chandeshwar Prasad could be considered, a senior JD (U) leader said, adding that the party would not join the Modi cabinet until it obtained respectable representation.

When contacted, JD (U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi told TOI that any decision regarding the inclusion of JD (U) members in the Union cabinet would be made by CM Nitish. We will let you know if the party makes a decision in this regard, he said.







