Top Picks for Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 Game in Abu Dhabi





Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 Game 30 will see Islamabad United and Multan Sultans face off. While the latter team is already in the PSL playoffs, it will seek to maintain its momentum before the knockout clash. Islamabad managed to record the highest score in PSL history by beating Peshawar Zalmi.

Their opponents Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have yet to confirm their place in the top four. Despite being so far undefeated in the UAE game, Multan has a tough job to beat Islamabad.

Prediction Dream11 – Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United – Pakistani Super League 30th game 2021

Team MUL vs ISL Dream11: fantastic cricket predictions and tips for Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United My Dream11 Team

Counter: M Rizwan

Drummers: S Maqsood, U Khawaja, R Rossouw

Polyvalent: I Ahmed, H Talat, S Tanvir

Bowlers: S Dhani, I Tahir, H Ali and F Ahmed

MUL vs ISL Probable play XI

Sultans of Multan: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir and Imran Khan

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja (c), Colin Munro, Brandon King, Asif Ali, Akhlaq Mohd (sem), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Zafar Gohar, Fawad Ahmed, Hasan Ali and Akif Javed

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United My Dream11 playing XI

M Rizwan (C), S Maqsood, U Khawaja, R Rossouw, I Ahmed, H Talat, S Tanvir, S Dhani, I Tahir, H Ali (VC) and F Ahmed

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Details

The match will start at 11:30 p.m. IST and take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, June 19. The game will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network and will be broadcast live on Sony Liv in India.

Teams:

Sultans of Multan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Mhaiqso, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer.

