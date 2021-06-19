Kendari Covid-19 cases on the rise, Jokowi urged to postpone 8th National Kadin Conference





JAKARTA, iNews.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has been asked to postpone the implementation of the VIII National Conference of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin). The request was conveyed by a number of Kadin’s regional administrators in a letter of nomination addressed to President Joko Widodo, President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rosan P. Roeslani, and the organizers of the 8th Kadin National Conference. The Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry which requested the postponement of the 8th National Kadin Conference was, among others, from Bali, East Java, NTB and the Riau Archipelago. “With regard to the high peak of Covid-19 cases, including in Kendari, who is a candidate for the VIII National Kadin Conference, we ask Mr. President Jokowi to provide information and guidance to the House of Indonesian trade and industry to be able to postpone the implementation of the 8th National Kadin Conference, ”reads the letter from Kadin’s management. Riau Islands as of June 17, 2021. He explained that the activities of the National Chamber of Commerce VIII will be followed by 34 provincial Kadin composed of hundreds of participants and observers. This is very risky for the spread of Covid-19 due to the gathering of hundreds of people at the VIII National Conference in Kadin. In addition, participants and observers also have the potential to spread the Covid-19 virus upon their return to their respective regions. Meanwhile, NTB leadership Kadin said that, for the good and security of the Indonesian nation in general and participants of the VIII National Conference of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in particular, the implementation of the 8th National Conference of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on June 30, 2021, in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, is expected to be postponed until there is mutual agreement via a Indonesian Chamber of Commerce plenary meeting. Previously, Kadin had postponed the holding of the 8th National Conference in May 2021 in Bali, due to the risk of the spread of Covid-19. During the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a number of agendas will be discussed, including the election of a new President General Kadin. With the cancellation, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry plenary meeting then determined Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, to host the VIII National Kadin Conference on June 30, 2021. Editor: Jeanny Aipassa Share Share







