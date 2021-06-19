China views lay-flatters as a risk to the economy: 5 things to know

SHANGHAI – China’s May retail sales reported on Wednesday rose 12% year on year, but are lower than market expectations as much of the increase is due to a rebound from a sharp drop due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

Restaurant revenues and household appliance sales remained weak. An increase in the number of young people with little motivation to spend could be at the origin of the weakness of consumption, putting the Communist Party on alert.

In fact, the buzzword entanglement, or “lay down,” has circulated on Chinese Internet forums in recent months, symbolizing a rejection of the pressurized race for a better economic life.

State media have sparked intense debate after attempts to silence this notion, which is widespread among Chinese youth. The idea flies in the face of President Xi Jinping’s long-term growth strategy of stimulating domestic demand to overcome uncertainties over continuing tensions with the United States and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is China heading for a period of lost decades Japanese style? Or, to paraphrase a classic American rock song, do many young Chinese people living in competition just want peace of mind?

Here are five things to know about lay-flatters and why they are important to the Chinese economy.

What do the latest retail figures show?

Retail sales in May were weaker than the 14% growth expected by analysts and down from a 17% increase in April. May’s numbers were also supported by the base effect after falling sharply the previous year when the economy was hit by the pandemic. The two-year average growth is only 4.5%.

Citi Research reported on Wednesday that China’s peak growth may have passed, as all major indicators of economic activity fell short of expectations in May. He cited worsening income inequalities, rising debt burdens and permanent behavioral changes to curb household spending.

“In light of continued weakness in retail and sluggish holiday activity, [we are] are now increasingly convinced that the shadow of the pandemic on consumer behavior may be longer than expected, ”the report said.

Who are the “lay-flatterers”?

Tangping is another buzzword coined by internet users who often play with the rich meanings of Chinese characters. It literally means staying flat, but the underlying tone suggests retreating from the pursuit of what was considered the norm of a decent education, followed by a career and raising a family.

This is the ironic fallout from four decades of rapid growth in China, driving expectations and the cost of living up through the roof. Internet users called him neijuan, which means an involution resulting from stagnation. An apartment in a popular area of ​​Shanghai can easily cost 3 million yuan (466,000 yuan), well beyond the means of college graduates with a monthly salary of 6,000 yuan.

The phenomenon of tangping reflects the growing frustration of young Chinese people who bear the brunt of pressure from family and society, on topics ranging from education to marriage. Confucian virtue encourages hard work and meritocracy as keys to better opportunities in life. But the idle take the opposite route, preferring a relaxed life centered on their own activities.

Why are they in the spotlight?

The extent of the tangping phenomenon among Chinese youth remains uncertain, but this group has potentially significant purchasing power, necessary to propel the country’s economic growth.

The nonchalant attitude of secularists alarms the Chinese government as it grapples with the country’s declining birth rate and uncertain economic growth. The state-affiliated Guangming Daily published an article last month urging Beijing to pay attention and help the laity.

“Pitching will cause many disadvantages for economic and social development,” he says. “The goal of high quality development cannot be achieved without the creative contributions of our youth.”

The article by Wang Xingyu, an official of the Chinese University of Labor Relations, advocates fair and competitive market conditions to achieve high-quality economic development and personal achievement.

But Li Fengling, associate professor at the Institute of Education at prestigious Tsinghua University, adopts a ruthless tone in another article, “Pitching is an irresponsible attitude, an insult to parents and millions of hard-working taxpayers.” .

Public response

Tsinghua’s article annoyed Internet users. The hashtag #Tsinghua Professor calls the tanging mindset irresponsible # has generated more than 400 million views on the Weibo microblogging site in the past three weeks.

“Roll on [with competition] while I lay flat, ”replied one commentator. The writer describes herself as a 32-year-old woman whose “biggest stress” is caring for her aging parents.

“I don’t want to get married and have kids,” she said. “I don’t socialize or buy a house or a car, I only spend the minimum. Entertainment comes from my smartphone. The most rewarding thing in life is to eat something good. be boring but interesting life costs a lot of money. “

Another comment reads: “Please check who helped the professor write this article.”

Others draw parallels with the experience of Japan. Postwar industrialization led to strong economic growth before the country’s economic bubble burst in the early 1990s, followed by years of stagnation that some economists have called the lost decades.

“Japan’s experience probably upsets so-called flatterers about the possibility of getting old before you get rich,” said Jiang Jian, a 28-year-old car salesman in Shanghai. “I may not agree with the tangent thought, but I can relate to it.”

The government’s response

Xi is keen to monitor any narrative that defies the policy of maintaining stability. China has yet to take the drastic step of removing tangping-related online posts.

State media published articles presenting the pros and cons, noting that the pitch is not exclusive to China. Many developed economies have experienced similar shrinkage phenomena among their populations.

Jacob Cooke, managing director of WPIC, an e-commerce consultancy in Beijing, said he didn’t expect the flattening trend to affect consumption. While he recognizes the competitive societal pressures on young people, he also sees glimmers of hope.

“In general, there is no shortage of job applicants and incomes are increasing,” Cooke told Nikkei Asia.