Upcoming Lorain County rally to show if ex-President Donald Trump still has the campaign mojo





WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump has not lost the Ohio presidency. State voters backed the Republican in greater numbers last year than in 2016, although losses elsewhere have propelled Democrat Joe Biden to the White House.

Next week, Trump will return to Ohio to host his first campaign-style rally of the 2022 election cycle. Trump allies have told cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer that hell is using the June 26 apparition in the Lorain County Fairgrounds to thank his Ohio supporters for their support last year, promote his America First political agenda, and bolster his former aide Max Millers, the main challenge to Rocky River GOP Rep Anthony Gonzalez: one of 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

However, opinions were mixed on the effect, if any, of Trump’s visit on Gonzalez’s chances of winning a third term in Congress.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said in an interview that Trump supporters expect very large crowds at the rally, although it is too early to say which politicians will join Trump on scene. The former North Carolina congressman said former colleagues from across the country have contacted him to attend, although it will be up to Trump to decide who joins him on the stage.

In addition to boosting Miller’s candidacy, Meadows said Trump would use the rally to outline a plan for how the nation should continue the Trumps America First program, compare it to the first six months of the Bidens administration, and discuss some of opportunities Biden missed.

He will speak honestly about what we need to talk about in 2022 and 2024 and beyond, Meadows said. It will be a very positive message. Many people across the country have asked him to come out and use his megaphone to encourage and uplift many voters who are disappointed with how the country is developing in such a short period of time.

Meadows said he didn’t expect Trump to use the trip to Ohio to announce if hell is looking for the White House again, although based on conversations I have with him, he leans more to run again than not to run again. He said Trump plans to travel to several other states to campaign for the candidates he endorsed and to spread his positive message for America across the country.

Nothing will be decided in Ohio, Meadows continued. Certainly, the more enthusiastic the crowd, the more people who show up at the rally, the more the President will see it encouraging. … I see this as a critically important gathering that will set the tone for the remainder of the 2022 elections across the country.

Meadows said Miller’s endorsement of Trump changed the dynamics of racing almost overnight. Meadows described Miller as someone who never said no, when it came to a unique challenge in the White House and always found a way to get the job done.

Not one to pass the buck, Meadows said of the first-time nominee, a Rocky River resident who graduated from Cleveland State University and Trump’s senior White House adviser. Not only will he campaign as a strong Conservative candidate and America’s top candidate, but he will keep his promises and not make excuses for votes that may be difficult.

Gonzalez Advantages

A spokesperson for Gonzalez declined to comment on the upcoming rally. After his impeachment vote, Gonzalez released a statement that Trump helped organize and incite a mob that attacked the United States Congress in an attempt to prevent us from fulfilling our solemn duties as constitutionally prescribed, to count the electoral votes of the presidential elections. In doing so, five people died – including a Capitol Hill police officer – many more were injured and our democracy was shaken.

Gonzalez, whose votes aligned with Trump’s positions more than 85 percent of the time, later told cleveland.com that he did not regret voting for Trump’s impeachment despite the backlash. He did not face a primary in 2020 and won the general election with 63.2% of the vote. The boundaries of its districts will be redrawn ahead of the next primary elections in May, which will affect the electoral challenges that hell is facing.

When the campaign fundraising reports were filed in late March, Gonzalez had twice as much money as Miller in his campaign war chest, even after Trump organized a fundraiser in Mar-a-Lago for Miller. The Lorain County Gathering of Trumps will take place several days before the fundraiser closes for the next quarterly fundraising report Miller will file with the Federal Election Commission.

Baldwin Wallace University political science professor Tom Sutton said some of Ohio’s earliest supporters in the 2016 Trumps presidential race came from northeastern Ohio, noting his backing from the former Mayor of Brook Park, Tom Coyne, and the owner of the IX Center.

Sutton said the Trumps 2020 campaign in Ohio had better resources and better organization than Bidens’ forces because Democrats focused on states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan that Trump won. with tighter margins in 2016. Sutton said Ohio voters responded to Trump’s economic message and gave him credit for new jobs in the state, such as opening a new health center. Amazon distribution.

The upcoming Assets for Miller rally will draw attention to the not well-known Miller, help Miller build grassroots and fundraise for his campaign, and continue to draw negative attention to Gonzalez. about his impeachment vote, Sutton said, adding Miller will still have to prove he’s a viable alternative to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has a track record as a congressman who can speak to his own conservative values ​​and what he’s done for the district, Sutton said. He might not have Trump’s backing, but there are other reasons people might support him. He was an Ohio State football player, he went to St. Ignatius, he’s a former professional football player. It will be a really interesting test to see how important this Trump effect really is.

Former Cuyahoga County Republican Party Chairman Robert Frost, who backs Gonzalez, said Republican voters who disagree with Gonzalez’s impeachment vote like the work he has done in the together. He said Gonzalez is sensitive to organizations and constituent communities, and argued that when you’re a star from the start and have delivered, it’s hard to get over with just the money.

Frost predicted that Trump’s visit to Lorain County will be a distant memory for most voters until next year’s primary election, but noted that the money Miller would raise from the visit would be his to spend anytime in the race as it goes.

There are voters in this district who really supported Donald Trump, they liked the policies he adopted as president, they maybe still wish he was president, but they can separate that and know the work of their congressman, said Frost, who posed a challenge from Congress to former Democratic Representative Dennis Kucinich a decade ago, but abandoned the idea after the district lines were redrawn.

A look to the past

Gonzalez’s congressional predecessor Jim Renacci has said he intends to attend the Trump rally in Wellington. He did not support anyone in the district primary he left to run for the Senate in 2018.

Renacci, who chairs the Medina County Republican Party, is currently throwing a main challenge to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. When asked if he was attending the rally to seek Trump’s approval for his next run, Renacci said he would be heading there to see an old friend and hopefully have the opportunity to talk to him.

If I can talk to him, I’ll tell him about the race and catch up with him on what’s going on in the state and northeastern Ohio, Renacci said.

Renacci said he told candidates for his former Congressional seat that he disagreed with Gonzalez’s vote because he didn’t think Trump had due process until the House of Representatives did not agree. ‘act. He said he told Gonzalez he had until next year to work things out with voters, and told Miller he was a good candidate who will have to convince Republican-leaning independents that ‘it can do the job.

Republicans’ anger over Gonzalez’s impeachment vote was high when it happened, Renacci said, but political memories are short and Gonzalez will have plenty of opportunities to discuss what he has done and will do to promote the district. If Miller runs his campaign correctly, Renacci has said he will repeatedly remind voters of Gonzalez’s vote, as Renacci plans to remind voters of what he described as flaws in the DeWines case.

Who makes an appearance?

The DeWines spokesperson did not respond to a request as to whether he would attend Trump’s rally. The office of Champaign County GOP Representative Jim Jordan, a Trump and Meadows ally whose district includes parts of Lorain County, said it had not decided whether to attend and had approved person in the 16th district primary.

US Senator Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, will certainly not be there, according to his office. Portman said he disagreed with Gonzalez’s impeachment vote but supported his re-election.

He’s a friend and he’s a good public servant and I support him, Portman told reporters in March. In general, for Republicans, we need to focus on unity and focus on politics. This is what people are looking for, in my opinion.

