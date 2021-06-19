British Prime Minister Boris Johnson marries Catholic Church, breaking Protestant tradition





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his wife Carrie Symonds in a private Catholic ceremony on May 29. June 19, 2021 Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds tied the knot in a private Catholic ceremony on May 29, 2021. LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his wife Carrie Symonds in a private Catholic ceremony on May 29. The couple surprised Catholics after Johnson broke with Protestant tradition and got married in the Catholic Church at Westminster Cathedral in London. The twice divorced prime minister sparked controversy as Catholics questioned the validity of the ceremony. However, Church authorities have assured the public of the blessed marriage. “The bride and groom are both parishioners of Westminster Cathedral parish and baptized Catholics,” a spokesperson for Westminster Cathedral told The Sunday Times. “All the necessary measures have been taken, both in ecclesiastical and civil law, and all the formalities have been completed before the marriage. We wish them all the best. Bro Mark Drew of the Archdiocese of Liverpool also questioned the marriage in a viral tweet. “Can someone explain to me how ‘Boris’ Johnson, who left the Catholic Church in Eton and divorced twice, can get married at Westminster Cathedral, when I have to tell practicing Catholics in good standing who want a second church marriage that this is not possible? “



Father Gary Dench of Brentwood Cathedral explained the validity of Johnson’s marriage in a Twitter thread. Father Dench studied canon law at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium. He said that despite confirmation in the Anglican Church, his recent marriage remains blessed in the Catholic Church. Here’s part of his explanation below: “Boris Johnson remained bound by the ecclesiastical laws in force which bound him as a Catholic when he contracted his previous marriages. These marriages were therefore governed by both natural law and canon law, ”said Father Dench. Father Dench added that none of Johnson’s previous marriages had taken place in the Catholic Church. Therefore, since Johnson is a baptized Catholic, the Church does not recognize either. “… Marriages of Catholics which do not take place before such legitimate ecclesiastical authority are invalid. This applies to weddings at registry offices, hotels, non-Catholic churches, beaches, Elvis impersonators, etc., etc. “, He explained. “These cases do not require a formal cancellation procedure. It is a brief documentary process that the Court of the Archdiocese of Westminster is said to have investigated before the Prime Minister’s wedding could take place. ” Boris Johnson is the first baptized Catholic to have served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He and Carrie Symonds also baptized their child in the Catholic Church on September 12, 2020 at Westminster Cathedral. Pray for Boris Johnson and his family! ––churchpop.com









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos