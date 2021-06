Trump gears up for Biden’s stance on China

A key storyline of President Biden’s overseas trip was how different Biden was from former President Donald Trump, and indeed he was – except in one crucial area.

Biden’s warmongering towards China, which featured prominently, reflected how Trump fundamentally changed our attitude towards Beijing.

It’s the ultimate victory for a politician if he doesn’t just reorient his own party, but the other party – Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher both did, producing more moderate Democratic and Labor leaders, respectively, Bill Clinton and Tony Blair.

On China, Trump’s heartbreaking change in American approach is now receiving the homage of wide acceptance by a successor who has nothing good to say about him and, in fact, wants to differentiate himself as much as possible from the former president.

It’s impossible to imagine President Barack Obama during his tenure just five years ago pressuring reluctant European allies to take a tougher line on China, like Biden’s did last week.

For 20 years, the United States has operated on the bipartisan assumption that welcoming Beijing into the international system and establishing closer trade ties will pay off in a liberalizing China.

By the end of the Obama years, it was increasingly clear that this strategy had broken down.

Even as China invested heavily in its military, encroached more on the South China Sea, continued to engage in cyber espionage and hacking, launched the Belt and Road initiative, began to build its own international financial architecture through the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and beginning his campaign of cultural genocide against the Uyghurs, Obama has remained accommodating.

The old consensus on China had become unsustainable, but it took Trump, despising the opinion of the elites and ready to blow everything up.

For years, security and trade relations with China had been seen as separate areas, or worse, we had been afraid to overemphasize security issues for fear of disrupting trade relations.

Trump has linked trade and security and sent the message to the world that the mixing of the American and Chinese economies was not inevitable and, indeed, could be reversed.

Trump over-personalized his relationship with President Xi and oversold what could result from the trade war with China, but the shift was undeniable.

Under the drumbeat of controversy from above, however, Trump officials have embarked on a thoughtful and deliberate effort to define and implement a new strategy.

The administration produced several important documents across the government – from the Defense Ministry to the National Security Council, to the State Department – that crystallized the new thinking.

The administration has worked to strengthen alliances in Asia and has successfully put pressure on European countries to exclude Chinese company Huawei from its networks, as part of a broad pullback on all fronts, including defense. , diplomacy, cyber, telecommunications, commerce and human rights.

In all fairness, this was a serious campaign and China’s behavior in recent years has only underscored its necessity.

It would be foolish to destroy all of this just because it had the name “Trump”. To his credit, Biden didn’t. How harsh he will be on China remains to be seen, but directionally, his pressure for allies to formally condemn Chinese wrongdoing is welcome.

Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.

