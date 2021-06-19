It’s legal if you don’t break the law





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – General Secretary (General Secretary) of the Crescent Star Party (PBB) Afriansyah Ferry Noor assesses President Joko Widodo’s speech three periods promoted by the Jokowi-Prabowo (Jok-Pro) 2024 community is legal, as long as it does not violate the 1945 Constitution. However, he recalled that the post-reform amendments to the 1945 Constitution stipulated that the president’s term was only two terms. “That’s fine as long as it doesn’t violate the law. But now that’s the result of the last amendment, which was made at the time of the reform, it limits the presidential term to two terms. Go ahead. But they must not break the law, ”said Afriansyah when he was Kompas.com, Saturday (19/6/2021). He expressed it when asked about the response from President Joko Widodo’s coalition party and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin regarding the existence of a community that plans to wear Jokowi-Prabowo in 2024. According to him, if Jok-Pro 2024 komunitas community still insisting on wanting Jokowi for three terms, he will then be able to continue speaking to the authorities by amending the Constitution. Read also: The presidential nominee for three periods is called upon to want to slap Jokowi, this is the response of the Jokpro 2024 community “Whether they submit or ask the authorities to change the law. Because our law only limits the president’s mandate to two terms, ”he explained. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail However, he still agrees with the current amendment to the 1945 Constitution, which states that the president’s term is only two terms. The reason is that Afriansyah believes the United Nations is the product of a reform which is also the same as the 1945 Constitution Amendment. “As personalities or activists of the 1990s, we reject the Suharto regime. I also agree to limit the period of government to only two terms,” ​​he said. For this reason, he is of the opinion that the existence of parties which carry the discourse to three periods is not true.

