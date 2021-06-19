Busyro insinuates actions to share commissioner posts in Jokowi government





Yogyakarta – President of PP Muhammadiyah for Human Rights Law and Public Policy, Busyro Muqoddas, satirizing the action of division of the posts of commissioners carried out by the government of the president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) right now. According to him, the post was given to people from the circle of supporters during the presidential elections of 2014 and 2019. Busyro believes that there are currently many job divisions that violate the principle of work itself. He passed it on when he spoke during the discussion on the Agenda for Urgent Strengthening of the KPK which took place online by Fisipol UMY. “Positions related to state facilities that violate the principle of the right person in the right job. Yes, commissioners and others, “said Busyro, Saturday (6/19/2021). He said that the positions of these commissioners were in fact assigned to people who did not have the capacity in these areas. In fact, he didn’t hesitate to call it a toy to get support in 2024. “These are just toys for those who are supposed to support them in 2024 and for those who served as political leaders in the last election period,” he said. As is known, during this period of government, President Jokowi, through the Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir, appointed a number of people as commissioners in a number of companies public. Slank gang member Abdi Negara Nurdin or Abdee Slank has been appointed commissioner of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero). Besides Abdee, there are other names who have been appointed as commissioners and senior executives of several large companies. Such as PDIP politician Budiman Sudjatmiko who became commissioner of PTPN V, union activist Andi Gani Nena Wea, president-commissioner of PT Pembangunan Perumahan, politician of Nasdem Irma Chaniago, commissioner of Pelindo I, Ulin Yusron as as Commissioner of PT Indonesia Tourism Development, PSI politician Dini Shanti Purwono, Commissioner of PGN and others, other names. (rih / rih)

