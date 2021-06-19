Senior Tories warn Boris Johnson’s blue wall at risk after by-election defeat | Preservatives

Senior Tories told Boris Johnson a streak of Blue Wall seats in southern England could be in danger as his party was plagued by recriminations after the Liberal Democrats’ shocking by-election victory of Chesham and Amersham.

Downing Street has come under renewed pressure to abandon Johnson’s controversial planning reforms, which many backbenchers have blamed for the humiliating loss of the Buckinghamshire seat.

The by-election result represented a historic 25% shift for Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats, allowing their new MP Sarah Green to overthrow a majority of 16,000 in a constituency that had been conservative since its inception in 1974 .

A Tory MP representing a Southeastern seat said the upheaval was concerning and that Liberal Democrats had shown they can successfully rally voters against government reforms that include reforms, which would deprive local residents of the power to oppose developments.

They said: We will have to think about either combating this message or changing the policy. Backbench rebels now believe they have the numbers to defeat the legislation in its current form, although the bill is unlikely to reach the House of Commons until the fall.

Amanda Milling, Conservative Party co-chair, wrote on Friday night: I have no doubt that this result is a wake-up call. And as co-chair, I will make sure we learn from it. She cited planning and HS2 as areas of real concern.

Fears are also high within the local government, with a warning from a conservative source: No.10 must wake up quickly to the fact that his build, build, build program will destroy the blue wall of the original counties.

Conservative MP for Ashford in Kent, Damian Green, a former cabinet minister, said the party could go offline if it does not listen to voters.

People want some form of local control, people don’t want to feel like they’re going to see abandoned developments on green fields near them when they and their local representatives haven’t had their say, he told BBC Radio 4s Today.

It’s a pretty thin shape [of oversight] frankly and people don’t think it gives them enough protection.

Speaking at a victory rally in a community hall in Chesham on Friday morning, Davey said: Do you know what, I think many Tory MPs across the country are now worried.

Newly-elected Lib Dems MP Sarah Green overturned a majority of 16,000 in a constituency that had been conservative since its inception in 1974. Photography: Yui Mok / PA

People have talked about the red wall. I think after Chesham and Amersham they will be talking about the Blue Wall and how the Lib Dems are the main threat to Tories in large swathes of the country, he said.

To reinforce this point very literally, Davey represented the TV cameras in front of a wall made of blue plastic bricks and began to knock it over with an orange mallet.

He said there was a lot of anti-Boris sentiment on the doorstep and concerns about the Tory leadership under the more populist, culture war-oriented Johnsons leadership.

For them, the emperor has no clothes, Davey said. These kinds of traditional conservatives and liberals care about foreign aid, things like free school meals for poor children, and worry about civil liberties. And they are simply ignored.

Johnson rejected the idea that he had overlooked the south in his bid to win seats such as Hartlepool, which the Tories took from Labor in a by-election last month.

He called the result disappointing and said there were special circumstances at play. Aides suggested he was referring to HS2, the high-speed rail line that runs through the nearby Chilterns.

Speaking to Sky News, Johnson said it was bizarre to accuse his party of being unpopular in the south. He pointed to the fact that he had won the mayoral election of London twice and insisted that the Tories were a great party of a nation.

He also defended the proposed planning changes as making sense.

What we want are sensible plans to enable brownfield development. We weren’t going to build on the green belt sites. We weren’t going to build in the whole countryside, but I think young people growing up in this country should have the opportunity to own property, and that’s what they were focusing on, he said. .

A backbench MP involved in the campaign against planning reforms, however, said it was absurd to blame the loss of the only HS2. It is linked to planning: parliamentarians who have gone to solicit and have seen the reaction on the doorstep know that this is the case. Have been sent a message.

Some Tories have privately blamed the Tory seat appeasement for the loss of the previously rock-solid seat, but others have stressed Johnson’s position on several issues, especially the planning proposals.

Conservative peer and psephologist Robert Hayward said: It is clear that there will be a marked impact on the planning legislation planned by Robert Jenrick, as the message will come back to the whole of the Southeast that this is what the opposition parties are going to play.

A Conservative aide admitted: I don’t think anyone at CCHQ expects such a big win for the Lib Dems.

They said house building is important, but we shouldn’t piss off our main Tory constituents in the counties who might end up abandoning us if we’re too fixated on an unpredictable electorate in the northern red wall. We conquered them in 2019 with a mix of Boris and Brexit. Next time could be very different.

David Gauke, kicked out of the Conservative Party by Boris Johnson over Brexit, has said there are up to 40 seats where Tories vote no Johnson. Photograph: Finnbarr Webster / AP

Former Tory South West Hertfordshire MP David Gauke, kicked out of the party by Johnson over Brexit, said: There is a realignment going on in UK politics and it has favored the Tories. It gave them a big majority last time around because the first step was the fall of the Red Wall.

But there is a group of seats, up to 30 or 40, where the Tory vote is not Johnsonian, sees the government as populist enough, not taxpayer-focused, not pro-business enough, and this vote is soft. And it’s vulnerable.

Highlighting the losses of the Tories in his region in the recent local elections in very prosperous middle-class suburban areas, such as Hitchin, Harpenden and Bishops Stortford, he said: The Tory Party’s current trajectory is not particularly favorable to these areas, and the local residents are not particularly sympathetic to what the Conservative Party has become.

The Liberal Democrats now have 12 MPs, including eight women. In his acceptance speech, Green, a marketing company owner, said that together we have said enough is enough, we will be heard and the government will listen.

The Labor vote slumped to just 622, behind the Greens at 1,480, suggesting that party supporters tipped the scales behind the candidate most likely to beat the Tories.