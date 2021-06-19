AK Sharma aide Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been appointed BJP vice-chairman after buzz over his role as minister





AK Sharma has been appointed BJP vice president in Uttar Pradesh Lucknow: Former bureaucrat AK Sharma, known to be one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s close associates, has been appointed BJP vice-president in Uttar Pradesh, where parliamentary elections will be held next year. For weeks there had been speculation that Mr Sharma, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and a former Indian Administrative Service officer, would be appointed as UP minister. He was sent to Varanasi in Prime Minister Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency earlier this year to oversee the fight against COVID-19. Mr. Sharma’s hometown is the Eastern District of Mau. Discussions over Mr Sharma’s possible elevation to the UP ministry began last month after speculation that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may have issues with the BJP leadership in Delhi over the management of pandemic by his government. The BJP has ruled out any change in UP leadership. The BJP will contest the Uttar Pradesh elections under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath as chief minister and Swatantra Dev Singh as state president, sources told NDTV earlier this month. disparaging remarks fueled by a two-day review meeting in early June by national BJP leaders in Lucknow, the capital of UP. BJP leaders BL Santosh and Radha Mohan Singh were sent to UP on the recommendation of BJP ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) earlier this month to organize a “deep feedback exercise”. The team met with the Chief Minister, senior party leaders, ministers and MPs and forwarded comments to central management. Earlier today, sources told NDTV that the two leaders will once again ramp up. Central leaders will be in Lucknow on Monday for a three-day visit and hold meetings on governance and organizational issues. A decision was reportedly taken against a cabinet reshuffle of Yogi Adityanath, sources told NDTV. They said the BJP leadership recommended the appointment of a Dalit UP deputy as minister in the expansion of Prime Minister Modi’s office at the center, and that important responsibility could be given to a leader. du Jat of the UP. On June 11, the UP Chief Minister paid a high-profile visit to Delhi and met Prime Minister Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda within 24 hours. . The wave of meetings in Lucknow and Delhi came after BJP ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh reportedly raised concerns internally about criticisms and attacks against the UP government ahead of polls that will also have an impact on the national elections of 2024. The UP government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been criticized on social media, particularly when images of bodies floating in the Ganga River or buried in shallow graves next to it made headlines newspapers in India and abroad. There have been reports that MPs and party MPs have made public their complaints against their own government.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos