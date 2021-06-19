Turkey and the Eastern Mediterranean: Self-aggrandizement can be costly – Burak Bekdil

Turkey was straining its muscles from northwestern Iraq to Tripoli on the African coast of Libya. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan went from aspiring to regional hegemony in the Middle East just a few years ago to the current search for ways to improve relations with regional actors. Burak Bekdil, an Ankara-based columnist, wrote about recent changes in Turkish foreign policy in the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean.

Yet another Turkish diplomatic embarrassment has been caused by the self-aggrandizement of President Recep Tayyip Erdo.

Turkey’s neo-Ottoman strongman would overthrow Syrian dictator Bashir Assad and replace him with Sunni Islamists while driving the United States and Russia out of Muslim lands; embolden the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt; isolate Israel internationally and defend the Palestinian cause; to change the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Ankara becoming the main player in hydrocarbon exploration; alienate Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates; and build a regime friendly to Turkey in Libya.

But after a decade of trial and error and failure after failure, Erdoan, who is now deeply embarrassed both internationally and nationally, is trying to find a way out of the mess in which his delusions of grandeur l ‘trained.

It has been nine years since his former prime minister (and now political rival) Ahmet Davutolupredictedthat the fall of the Assad regime in Syria would come in a few weeks or months. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi wasdemonizedatErdoan mobilized for years, Erdoan doing the rabasign at every party convention in favor of ousted Muslim Brotherhood leader Muhammad Morsi.

In August 2013, the then Prime Minister appeared on television and softly read a letter written by the Muslim Brotherhood Muhammad Beltagy to his daughter Asmaa, a 17-year-old who was killed in Cairo when the forces security forces stormed two protest camps occupied by Morsi supporters. Asmaa had been shot in the back and chest. I believe you’ve been true to your commitment to God, and He has been to you, the father wrote in the letter. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have called you in his presence in front of me. Erdoan’s tears werevisible.

In 2018, Erdoan declared apersonal waron Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman after the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggia at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Erdoan has pledged to bring the Saudi prince to international justice by any means necessary.

In 2020, when the UAE established diplomatic relations with Israel, Erdoanthreatto remind the Turkish ambassador to Abu Dhabi apparently forgetting that Turkey itself has had diplomatic relations with the Jewish state since 1949.

Meanwhile, the domestic situation in Turkey is a mess. Several grocery stores in big cities like Istanbul have started sellingstale breadfor the first time. Stale bread sells for $ 0.05 which is much cheaper than the market price of bread and attracts thousands of customers. There islong queuesin front of municipal businesses selling subsidized bread.

On the diplomatic front, Turkey is the only country in the eastern Mediterranean to have been completely excluded from multinational exploration efforts in the region. Ankara fears additional, and this time punitive, sanctions from the EU if it again threatens to use force to block exploration by a friendly group of countries in Europe and the Middle East.

Is a silent reset possible? It won’t come easy.

In early May, Erdoan sent a delegation of diplomats, led by MP FMSedat nal, to tyrannize Sisis Egypt in the hope of indirectly mending the barriers with the Egyptian dictator with whom Erdoan once refused to sit down. same table in Washington. Before the visit to Cairo, as a sign of goodwill, his ruling party for justice and developmentoffersa friendship parliamentary group with Egypt.

FMMevlt avuolu Turkishmentionnedin April as his country seeks to improve diplomatic relations with Egypt. In response, the Egyptian FMSameh Shoukrymentionned: Official statements are not enough, and they must be backed up with actions, and I can also say that actions are the only way to restore relations with Turkey to their normal position.

The word actions in Shoukry’s declaration signifies, among other things, the definitive end of Erdo’s ideological and logistical support for the hundreds of Muslim Brotherhood men on the Cairo terrorist list based in Turkey. What if Erdoan does and the men of the Muslim Brotherhood react by revealing how Ankara once supported their acts of violence? Difficult choice.

Although Riyadh has never publicly declared that it is boycotting Turkish goods, Saudi businessmen and retailers implemented the move last year, crippling Turkish exports to the kingdom. As a result, Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia virtually dried up in April, according to official data, and remain at an all-time low. Sales in Saudi Arabiadived94.4% year-on-year to just $ 11.25 million, according to the Assembly of Turkish Exporters.

The geopolitical cost to Turkey is not just in lost export contracts. In March, Greece, Turkey’s traditional rival in the Aegean Sea, held joint exercises with Saudi Arabia to develop the skills of their air and technical crews, involving Greek F-15s and F-16s. , Mirage 2000s and F-4 Phantom fighter jets. In April, Athens and Riyadh signed an agreement to move a battery of Greek patriots to Saudi Arabia to protect themselves from Houthi rebels in Yemen. Engaging with Greece on such an important aspect of military technology sends a strong political signal,mentionnedYezid Sayegh, Principal Investigator at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

Turkey was shocked to learn that it is no longer wanted, even in friendly Libya. In early May, Erdoan sent two cabinet heavyweights and senior intelligence officials to Libya in hopes of strengthening Ankara’s ties with the government in Tripoli, one of the warring parties to the civil war.

After meeting with FM avuolu and DMHulusi Akar, Najla Manqoush, FM of the Libyan interim government, urged Turkey to implement UN Security Council resolutions demanding the repatriation of more than 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya . We call [Turkey] to take measures to implement all the provisions of the Security Council resolutions and to cooperate together to expel all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libyan territories, Manqoushmentionned.

The comments were a cold shower for the Turkish team, a clear rebuke to Ankara for deploying Syrian troops and mercenaries to fight with militias in Tripoli when the forces of east-based military commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive. to take control of the capital in 2019. Turkey has also relied on its 2019 agreement with the Libyan government to maintain its claim to an exclusive economic zone in parts of the Mediterranean.

All a dismayed avuolu couldsayin response, Turkish forces were in Libya under a training agreement with a previous Libyan administration. It’s opera tickets from last year at the Tripoli theater.

The Eastern Mediterranean, once an Ottoman lake, now reminds Turkey that self-aggrandizement can be costly.

Burak Bekdil is an Ankara-based columnist. He writes regularly for the Gatestone Institute and Defense News and is a member of the Middle East Forum. A version of this article was originally posted by The BESA Center.