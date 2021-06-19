Two Years of 17th Lok Sabha: PM Modi Praises LS Speaker; Om Birla says decision in democracy should be based on consensus, not majority





Prime Minister Modi also noted that the Lok Sabha speaker placed special emphasis on granting opportunities to MPs for the first time. The 17th Lok Sabha completed his two years today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the President of Lok Sabha on this occasion. He said Birla has taken a series of steps that have enriched our parliamentary democracy. “Over the past two years, Shri @ombirlakota Ji has ushered in a series of measures that have enriched our parliamentary democracy and improved productivity, leading to the passage of many historic and pro-popular laws. Congratulations to him! PM Modi said in a tweet. Prime Minister Modi also noted that the Lok Sabha speaker placed special emphasis on granting opportunities to MPs for the first time. “It should be noted that Shri @ombirlakota Ji placed special emphasis on giving first-time MPs, young MPs and women parliamentarians the opportunity to speak on the House floor. It has also strengthened the various committees, whose role in our democracy is vital, ”Prime Minister Modi said. Over the past two years, Shri @ombirlakota Ji ushered in a series of steps that have enriched our parliamentary democracy and improved productivity, leading to the passage of many historic and pro-popular laws. Congratulations to him! – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2021 On the other hand, President OM Birla said he tried to give each party enough time in the house. “In a democracy, our effort should be to respect the opinions of members of the opposition. My attempt was to give enough time to a party that has only one member in the House. In a democracy, decisions must be made on the basis of a broad consensus and not just the majority, ”said Birla. 17, # 2Yearsof17LS pic.twitter.com/LXmjbvwIKj – About Birla (@ombirlakota) June 19, 2021 Birla said she received the support of all members during her tenure, which allowed the lower house to achieve historic success. “Despite the differences between the parties, the unity of the honorable Members on matters of national interest and public interest was reflected on various occasions, which increased the faith of the general public in democracy and increased prestige. of this supreme temple of democracy, ”Birla said on Twitter. ,,,,,, 17 # 2Yearsof17LS – About Birla (@ombirlakota) June 19, 2021 The speaker from Lok Sabha said the glorious journey of the 17th Lok Sabha will prove to be a milestone in the history of Parliament and inspire future Honorable Members to do a better job and set more ambitious goals for the common man’s well-being. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the losers and the best equity funds Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.







