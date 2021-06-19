Father’s Day: three “treasures” that Xi Jinping receives from his father

Falling on the third Sunday in June, Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 20 this year. Fathers always have a great influence over their children – the same is true of Chinese President Xi Jinping. There are at least three characteristics that Xi inherited from his father Xi Zhongxun (1913-2002), head of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the state.

File photo of Xi Jinping (left) with his father Xi Zhongxun. / CMG File photo of Xi Jinping (left) with his father Xi Zhongxun. / CMG

People-oriented philosophy

Many Chinese leaders started their careers at the grassroots, facing the hardships faced by ordinary people and understanding the needs of the people, which provides a solid foundation for their hands-on, people-centered approach to policy formulation. national. The people-centered philosophy is one of the most important treasures Xi Jinping received from his father, who believed that officials and the masses are equal and should always live among the people. The father once said to his son, “No matter what your job title, serve people diligently, consider people’s interests with all your heart, keep close ties with people, and always be accessible to people.” . “ Adhering to the path of “service to the people,” Xi Jinping visited the 14 contiguous areas of extreme poverty after becoming general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in November 2012. He visited in villages and households, and told communities that he is only a “servant of the people”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with people during a visit to Fudao, a 19 km-long pedestrian bridge in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province, March 24, 2021. / Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with people during a visit to Fudao, a 19 km-long pedestrian bridge in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province, March 24, 2021. / Xinhua

During his national inspection tours, Xi Jinping has always discussed with locals, cared about their daily lives, and emphasized the responsibilities of serving the people along with other officials. The Party has won the wholehearted support of the people because it has always served the people with heart and soul and fought for the well-being of all ethnic groups, Xi said repeatedly.

Inheriting his father’s down-to-earth approach, Xi Jinping visited every village in Zhengding, Hebei Province, during his tenure as county Party leader in the 1980s. Then to Ningde, Hebei Province. Fujian, he visited nine counties in the first three months as secretary of the Ningde CPC prefectural committee, and then visited most counties.

Xi Zhongxun (center) visits the countryside of Huiyang, in the province of Guangdong (southern China), in August 1978. / CMG Xi Zhongxun (center) visits the countryside of Huiyang, in the province of Guangdong (southern China), in August 1978. / CMG

After being transferred to Zhejiang Province (east China) in 2002, he visited all 90 counties in over a year. During his brief stay in Shanghai in 2007, he visited all of its 19 districts and counties in seven months. The formulation of the country’s 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) for economic and social development and future goals for 2035 also reflected Xi Jinping’s adherence to investigation and research. By convening and chairing many symposia, he listened to opinions and advice on the economic and social development of the country on the horizon of the plan from all walks of life.