ECP transmits its reservations on the electoral reform project to the federal government





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) on Thursday officially expressed its reservations about electoral reforms planned by the incumbent government through a Senate amendment bill, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a letter sent to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the ECP asked them to bring the electoral body’s reservations to the attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan before tabling the bill in the Senate.

Sources in the government said the letter with the date of June 17 was leaked to the media before it was received by them and that its contents were also published two days ago.

According to the details, the ECP said the proposed law – the Elections (Amendment) Act 2020 – includes an amendment to vote by open ballot that is contrary to Article 226 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

“The ECP has already given its point of view in this regard during a presidential referral on the ballot open to the Supreme Court,” the letter said and added that the power of the ECP could be restricted if applied. of the law.

The issue should be raised with Prime Minister Imran Khan before tabling the electoral reform bill in the Senate, he said.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s adviser for parliamentary affairs, Babar Awan, said the government had made clear its intention on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and that the related bill would go through the National Assembly. and the Senate.

Babar Awan said they had already given the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) the power to hold elections using EVMs. We have presented a bill on EVM to the National Assembly and the Senate, he said, adding that opposition had been expressed that the bill could not be withdrawn.

