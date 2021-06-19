Archeology News: Boris Johnson told to act now to avoid ‘crisis’ in UK history over Brexit | United Kingdom | New





With recent breakthroughs surrounding the origins of Stonehenge, major Roman discoveries at Oxford, and rejuvenated attention to Sutton Hoo after Netflix’s “The Dig”, archeology continues to inspire the nation. But leading experts have warned that a “perfect storm” of university cutbacks, skills shortages and potential changes in planning rules could damage the UK’s reputation as a world leader. Brexit, which archaeologist Lisa Westcott Wilkin says is at the root of this list of problems, has caused a “hiring crisis”.

She said: “We have lost a slice of skilled workers from Europe and [there’s been] the instability of the pandemic. “One of our real terrors is that the government is going to use the scarcity of archaeologists as an excuse to reduce our role in the planning system.” The Museum of London Archeology (Mola) is among organizations that say they have been “deeply affected” by these issues. Sorina Spanou, Director of Infrastructure at Mola, said: “The decline in the number of people entering the profession in the UK has been a crisis that has been brewing for years.

“This at a time when the demand for archaeological expertise to service large infrastructure projects has increased. Brexit has undoubtedly exacerbated this crisis.” Earlier this month, the University of Sheffield announced plans to shut down its famous archeology department following an institutional review of its “continuing to lose position”. He has been responsible for a number of large-scale excavations, including the excavation of the so-called “Seahenge” – a prehistoric wood ring found off the north Norfolk coast. A manifesto demanding urgent government action to safeguard British archeology was drafted by British Archaeological Jobs director David Connolly and Newcastle University expert Chloe Duckworth. Mr Connolly said: “Archeology in Britain is facing a perfect storm.

“We have university departments proposing and enacting cuts and closures, a dearth of archaeologists and a planning process that undermines the safeguards of archaeological remains and our heritage.” The document, titled “Dig For Archeology,” warns the government against decisions such as classifying archeology degrees as “non-strategic” could have devastating effects. It also warns against relaxing legal requirements for archaeological surveys in housing and infrastructure developments, saying a number of major finds would not have been made without existing town planning rules. This follows concerns expressed by prominent figures including Professor Alice Roberts and Tony Robinson.

The government said it has met with key archaeological organizations and is committed to providing a high-quality offering in academic subjects, including archeology. A spokesperson added: “We know that our archaeological treasures are irreplaceable and we are determined to protect them. “Our planning reforms will build on the strong protections already in place – we are working with key archaeological organizations as we develop detailed proposals for the planning bill. “Our agreement with the EU means that archaeologists can take short trips to the UK without a work permit, and their qualifications will be recognized.”







