Black secret service agent offended by Trump rally in Tulsa Juneteenth





The Trump campaign team changed the date of the controversial Tulsa rally after a black secret service member told the former president that holding it on June 17 was “very offensive” to him, according to a forthcoming book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.

The reported details were revealed in an excerpt from the book, “Frankly We Did Win This Election ‘: The Inside Story of How Donald Trump Lost,” which appeared in Politico on Friday.

According to Bender, the Trump team, including former campaign manager Brad Parscale, was unaware of the significance of the date in America when they decided on the date and location for the first gathering of the ex-president since the COVID-19 epidemic.

“No one on the Parscale team has reported this day or this combination of time and place as potentially problematic,” the reporter wrote, according to The Hill.

The former president said in an interview last year that it was a black Secret Service agent who briefed him on Juneteenth’s story, although Bender has now revealed more details of that conversation.

“Yeah, I know what it is,” the anonymous agent told Trump when asked about the day, according to Bender. “And it’s very offensive to me that you have this gathering on June 10th.”

Several hours later, Trump tweeted that he wanted to change the date of his rally.

June 19, celebrated June 19, marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers went to Galveston, Texas, to tell the last remaining black American slaves that they were free.

President Joe Biden this week signed a bill passed by both houses of Congress to make Juneteenth a federal holiday from 2021.

Additionally, Tulsa, Oklahoma, the location Parscale chose for the gathering, was the scene of one of the worst massacres of black Americans in U.S. history.

As many as 300 black residents of Tulsa were killed by a mob of white locals, who looted and destroyed countless businesses and homes in 1921.

The riot also displaced thousands of black Tulsans, with the Red Cross estimating that more than 1,200 houses in the area were set on fire and hundreds more looted.

