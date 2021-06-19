Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulates Ebrahim Raisi on winning Iranian presidential elections





Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Ebrahim Raisi, who won the presidential elections in Iran, can be seen in this photo. – Reuters / File Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulates Ebrahim Raisi on his “historic victory”. Aspire to work with him to strengthen the brotherly ties between Iran and Pakistan. Raisi, 60, succeeds Hassan Rouhani in August.

Iranian Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on his “historic victory” in the country’s 13th presidential elections.

“Congratulations to Excellency Brother Ibrahim Raisi for his historic victory in the 13th presidential elections of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

“We look forward to working with him to further strengthen our brotherly ties and for peace, progress and prosperity in the region,” he added.

Congratulations poured in for Raisi on his victory in the Iranian presidential election, his rivals conceding even before the official results were announced.

The other three contenders all congratulated him on his victory, which had been widely expected after a host of political heavyweights were barred from running.

“I congratulate the people on their choice,” said outgoing moderate president Hassan Rouhani without naming Raisi. “My official congratulations will come later, but we know who got enough votes in this election and who is elected today by the people.”

The other two candidates – Mohsen Rezai and Amirhossein Qazizadeh Hashemi – explicitly praised Raisi, as did the only reformist in the race, former central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati.

Raisi has won 62% of the votes counted so far, Election Bureau chairman Jamal Orf later said on state TV as the tally continued, with no turnout figures yet to be released.

Raisi, 60, succeeds Rouhani in August as Iran seeks to salvage its tattered nuclear deal with the major powers and break free from US sanctions that have caused a severe economic downturn.

Raisi, the head of the judiciary, is considered close to the 81-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who holds ultimate political power in Iran.

Friday’s vote was extended two hours past the original midnight deadline due to fears of a low turnout of 50% or less.

Many voters chose to stay away after the field of some 600 candidates including 40 women was reduced to seven candidates, all men, excluding a former president and a former president of the parliament.

Three of the selected candidates dropped out of the race two days before Friday’s election, and two of them quickly lent their support to Raisi.

– With an additional contribution from AFP.

