Air: after the previous missile strike, China sent another one into the air





5 hours ago You cannot play audio or video with this device Visual text, Watch: When Chinese workers dock at their air base China has sent three astronauts into space to start work on the country’s new space station. The three men – Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tango Hongo – will spend three months at the Tianhe base, 380 km above the ground. Astronauts sealed the station in space for seven or more hours after the satellite launched. He was immediately greeted with applause and cheers from a Chinese guide. Over the past six months, the country has taken a rock and sand sample from the moon and landed a six-wheeled robot on the planet Mars. What will the crew do in the air? The main objective of Commander Nie Haisheng and his team to evacuate Shenzhou-112 is to operate the Tianhe Moduel weighing 22.5 tons. “I have high expectations,” Nie said before leaving the floor. “We have to build a new house in the air and test a lot of new technology. This task is therefore difficult. We believe that if the three of us work closely together, we will do a good job and overcome challenges. We have the confidence to complete the operation. “ Quote in pictures, Getty Images Photo caption, Shenzhou satellite-12 The 16.6m long and 4.2m wide Tianhe cylinder was fired in April. It’s the first of its kind in many regions and would later boast around 70 tons of majors including living quarters, an object of scientific exploration, and even a Hublle-class focal point. The various parts of the object will be partially filmed over the next few years. The building will be followed by regular expeditions as well as new exploration personnel. What do we know about astronomers? Chinese authorities withheld the identity of the Shenzhou-12 astronauts until a press conference on Wednesday. Fighter pilot Nie Haisheng, 56, is said to be China’s tallest astronaut. Quote in pictures, Reuters Photo caption, Tang Hongbo (left), Nie Haisheng (middle) and Liu Boming (right) discussing with reporters behind a mirror His teammates, Lieu Boming (54) and Tang Hongbo (45) also have experience in the Air Force. Liue’s previous experience flying in Shenzhou-7 in 2008 and participating in a Chinese space flight Tang is the only inexperienced man on this trip who has never been to heaven before. What is China’s goal in space? China has made no secret of its ambitions in recent years. It contributed a lot of money to the space effort in 2019 and became the first country to launch a manned spacecraft across the moon. But it is difficult to set up an air base alone in part because it has been excluded from the international space project. The United States, which leads Russia, Europe, Canada and Japan, will not cooperate with the Asian country. China, for its part, has declared itself open to foreign involvement at its base. The first example is to host scientific experiments. For example, staff at Shenzhou-12 will perform cancer screening led by Canada. Outside the base, India has set its sights on studying nebulae like exploding stars. But in the long run, they can also visit a non-Chinese base. Russia, which has already shared the technology with China, has raised the possibility of sending astronauts. “We welcome the cooperation in this regard,” Ji Qiming, deputy director of the China Civil Aviation Authority, said Wednesday at a press conference. President Xi Jinping has also expressed support for the country’s airspace efforts, and Chinese state media have repeatedly described the “airspace dream” as a step towards “national renewal”.

