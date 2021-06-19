Former Colorado GOP President Took Nearly $ 280,000 In Pro-Trump PAC Funds, Complaint Says





A lawsuit filed by an agency that regulates state prosecutors alleges former Colorado Republican President Ryan Call took nearly $ 280,000 from a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump while Call was the treasurer of the political action committees.

Colorado Politics reports that the June 2 complaint filed by the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel claims that Call transferred money to it in 37 transactions between 2016 and 2019.

The funds were reportedly withdrawn from Rebuilding America Now PAC, set up in 2016 by former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Tom Barrack, a real estate investor.

The complaint was filed with the State Supreme Court, which presides over the disciplinary judge. He alleges that Call failed to report a $ 1 million contribution to the CCP for more than two years.

The call did not respond to emails, phone calls and texts asking for comment, Colorado Politics reported.

A hearing into the complaint will be set for after June 28, when a response from Call is expected, according to Colorado Newsline, which first reported the allegations.

Do you want exclusive news and political ideas first? Subscribe to The Unaffiliated, the Colorado Sun’s political newsletter. This is where this story first appeared.

Register now or upgrade your membership.

Call, according to the complaint, was fired from Denver-based law firm Hale Westfall in 2019 after learning he had a secret PAC contract that paid him $ 5,000 a month for political strategy and support and helping with fundraising, Colorado Politics reported. Cabinet partner Richard Westfall did not respond to a request for comment, Colorado Politics reported.

The complaint contends that the committee in 2019 replaced Call as treasurer and terminated a legal representation agreement with Hale Westfall after he allegedly failed to produce documents requested by the assistant treasurer and PAC’s legal adviser. Current PAC chairman Chris Marston declined to comment, Colorado Politics reported.

Call chaired the Colorado GOP from 2011 to 2015.

The Colorado Sun does not have a paywall, which means readers don’t have to pay to access stories. We believe vital information should be seen by those affected, whether it is a public health crisis, investigative reporting or empowering lawmakers.

This report depends on the support of readers like you. For just $ 5 / month, you can invest in an informed community.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos