When and where to watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United T20 cricket match





The final 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) championship game will feature two in-form teams, Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Both teams are on four winning sets. (More news on cricket)

United are already guaranteed to finish in the lead. They have won seven matches in nine so far, including four in the Abu Dhabi game. Following the suspension of the PSL 6 T20 tournament, they resumed the campaign with a five-wicket loss to Lahore Qalandars. But the Shadab Khan-led team responded with wins against Quetta Gladiators (by 10 wickets), Qalandars (by 28 points), defending champions Karachi Kings (by eight wickets) and Peshawar Zalmi (by 15 points). Another victory tonight, and the double winners will approach the play-offs on a confident note.

Sultans also have their own purple patch. In fact, Mohammad Rizwan & Co have yet to taste defeat in the UAE this season, winning all four games played so far – against Kings (by 12 points), Zalmi (by eight wickets), Gladiators. (by 110 points), and last season’s finalists Qalandars (by 80 races). All they need is a win against United to secure second place.

And they also have the added benefit of playing the last league game. The Sultans will enter the field after the Gladiators vs Kings clash, with the latter needing a win to stay alive in the playoff race. If the Kings lose, the Sultans will advance to the play-offs no matter what happens in their game against United.

Four teams finishing with ten points each

If the Sultans lose and the Kings win, four teams will have ten points each. In this case, the net run-rate will come into play in deciding who will join United in the play-offs. Prior to the start of Saturday’s doubles program, the Sultans have the best net run-rate, +1.192; followed by Zalmi, +0.586, then Kings (-0.212) and Qalanders (-0.589).

So the Multans need a big win to avoid taking the risk.

Face-to-face: There is very little to decide between the two. In their last seven meetings, United have won four times, while the Sultans have won three. In the second leg this season, United won by three wickets.

Match and broadcast details

Match: 30th Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 game between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United Date: June 19 (Saturday) 2021 Time: 11:30 p.m. IST / 10 p.m. local Location: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

TV Channels: Sony Pictures Network Live Stream: SonyLIV

Play XIs in the last match

Multan Sultans (vs Lahore Qalandars): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir.

Islamabad United (vs Peshawar Zalmi): Usman Khawaja (c), Colin Munro, Brandon King, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Fawad Ahmed, Akif Javed.

Teams

Sultans of Multan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimpartiron Heally ) available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer.

