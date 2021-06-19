French Minister of Foreign Affairs: Turkey and France have a verbal ceasefire





The senior French diplomat said there was a verbal ceasefire between France and Turkey in a French television interview on Friday. He added that there is still work to be done to bridge the gap between the two countries on regional issues following a meeting between their heads of state. There is a kind of verbal ceasefire, Jean-Yves Le Drian told BFM TV. The verbal ceasefire does not mean action, and expected actions from Turkey on sensitive issues, whether in the Eastern Mediterranean, and in particular in Libya and Syria. Le Drian addressed the long-standing feud between Turkey and France, with the two states at odds on a multitude of issues. In the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey wants to drill for energy in waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus, and France supports the latter two in the dispute. In Libya, Turkey supported the government of national accord in the civil war that ended last year, while France further supported the rebels of the Libyan National Army. France has since reopened its embassy and established relations with the Libyan unity government. France is also critical of Turkey’s actions in Syria, where Ankara is supporting Syrian rebel forces against Kurdish forces. The dispute has led to several escalations between the two countries over the past year. In June 2020, France accused the Turkish Navy of harassing a French warship in the Mediterranean. In October, French President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused French President Emmanuel Macron of Islamophobia. The war of words was linked to comments Macron made about extremism following the murder of a French teacher who showed a picture of the Prophet Mohammed in his classroom. In November, France banned the Turkish ultranationalist organization of the Gray Wolves. Relationships can improve. Erdogan and Macron met at the NATO summit on Monday in what Macron called a peaceful atmosphere. The two discussed the situations in Libya and Syria, as well as Macron’s views on Islam, according to Turkish state agency Anadolu. Le Drian said France will work with Turkey on the Libyan issue, citing the preponderance of militias in the country. He also noted both conflicting and shared interests in Syria. Le Drian added that the Eastern Mediterranean dispute remains an issue. It is up to Erdogan to determine whether the gentler rhetoric between the two countries will resolve the issues, the French foreign minister said. All of this awaits us, said Le Drian. We will see if President Erdogan has changed more than in words.







