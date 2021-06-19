India’s Covid-19 crisis tarnishes Prime Minister Modi’s image

India’s devastating Covid-19 crisis has irreparably shaken the well-crafted image of the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi with questions raised about his style of governance during the pandemic.

Modi’s nationalist government has come under fire for failing to deal with the crisis that has rocked the world’s second most populous country, with a record number of deaths and infections reported in recent months. The song and dance about India’s growth story came to a screeching halt.

Stories emerging from the country’s second wave of Covid-19 have made global headlines in recent weeks and months, causing enormous embarrassment to Modi, who had, over the last eight years of his rule, invested heavily in building its international image.

There have been heartbreaking tales of people running out of steam endlessly waiting for intensive care beds and treatment in public hospitals, especially the most vulnerable who cannot afford state-of-the-art health facilities in hospitals. private.

Social media is teeming with images and videos of Covid-19 patients and their families scrambling for everything from hospital beds and oxygen cylinders to doctor’s attention, even space for organize funeral ceremonies for the dead. The struggle for life continued even after death.

The catastrophic pandemic wave has laid bare the country’s nascent health infrastructure, which prides itself on being a nuclear power and an economic giant. The country’s healthcare system has come under enormous pressure, especially in large cities, with patients sharing beds and waiting in long lines in cramped hallways for treatment. In most cases, the wait ended in death.

Even the crematoriums are packed, forcing people to hold mass funeral pyres in parking lots, along rivers, even on the streets. In the midst of these tragic events, help was lacking.

In a damning indictment against the country’s leaders, popular Indian news magazine Outlook recently ran a cover story stating that the ‘government of India’ was missing amid the crippling coronavirus crisis. The magazine’s cover attracted attention everywhere, suggesting that the current government’s invincibility has been shattered.

Modi’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, which came to power in 2014 after defeating its main rival, the Indian National Congress, has over the years made a concerted effort to present itself as a viable alternative to politics. hereditary from the Congress party.

He even managed to wrest control of some key states that were previously ruled by the Congress Party, mainly due to Modi’s personal appeal and also due to the appeasement of Hindu voters.

But it faltered on many fronts, mainly in the economic realm. Experts criticized the Modi government for experimenting too much with the previous government’s economic policies, announcing bold but reckless measures that ultimately backfired.

During the decade between 2000 and 2010, when Congress ruled the country, India experienced a sharp increase in its economic growth, recording an impressive annual rate of 8.8%. Some have even predicted that India will become a fully developed industrialized country by 2020.

Shortly after the rise of the BJP in 2014, the country was hit hard, with widely criticized government initiatives like demonetization and the new goods and services tax proving counterproductive.

In 2019-2020, the country’s growth rate fell to just 4%, but the worst was yet to come.

The first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that followed took a heavy toll on the economy, with India becoming the world’s worst performing economy. However, the worst was still far away.

Then came the second wave of Covid-19 and suddenly all hell broke loose. The second wave hit the country in March of this year, crippling the great country.

While the official death toll stands at 370,000, observers believe the real toll could be much higher, with thousands of the dead missing, mostly in small towns with dilapidated health facilities.

The government’s response was so sloppy that a prominent Indian commentator said in a newspaper article: “India has turned to a failed state”.

“The ‘fiction’ of the Indian health care system is now exposed,” Yamini Aiyar, head of the Delhi-based think tank Center for Policy Research, wrote in Hindustan Times. “And as hapless citizens struggle to find oxygen, basic medicines, hospital beds, the once strong and functional ‘leader’, or more specifically the national government, is no longer visible. , he abdicated all responsibility, leadership and governance. “

The British news magazine Economist declared that “the state has collapsed in India”, while an Indian news magazine India Today called India a “failed state”.

Modi is not the only world power to have failed in its response to the crisis. His longtime friend and former US President Donald Trump also paved the way for disaster in his country, as has Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

But Modi failed to learn from countries like the United States and Brazil, where the first wave struck before India. He even authorized a popular Hindu festival where millions of Hindu devotees gathered on the banks of the Ganges for a bath considered sacred.

He also organized the month-long elections in the Indian state of West Bengal in eastern India, appearing without a mask during election rallies. His party ultimately lost the electoral battle.

While his controversial political decisions over the years may have been ignored by voters for various reasons, his debacle in the battle against the cataclysmic virus will neither be ignored nor forgotten.

With his ratings at their lowest, it will take a lot of work to bounce back from here.