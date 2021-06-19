Biden revives tradition of presidential portrait that Trump ignored





WASHINGTON A modern presidential tradition is about to return to the White House at least in part.

President Joe Biden plans to hold a ceremony at the White House this year for the unveiling of the official portrait of former President Barack Obama, according to people familiar with the talks. And former President Donald Trump has already started participating in the customary process so that his official portrait can eventually be hung alongside his predecessors, according to an aide and others close to the talks.

His unlikely Trump would follow the tradition of having his portrait unveiled at an East Room event hosted by his successor, given his false claims that Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election, people familiar with the matter said. But a formal event with Obama and his wife, Michelle, is expected to take place at the White House probably this fall after the coronavirus restrictions were lifted to allow such a large gathering, the people said.

They’re pretty much done, someone familiar with the process said about the Obama portraits.

The unveiling of presidential portraits in the East Room typically includes a few hundred guests. Currently, the White House is not hosting events of this magnitude, and the person familiar with the process said that at this point it is better to wait because it would be a shame to do so and only have six or seven. people there.

A White House official said: As the Covid restrictions continue to be lifted and we slowly reopen the White House for social activities, we will continue to work on these types of issues.

An Obama spokesperson declined to comment.

A portrait unveiling event for the Obamas is not on their schedule or that of Bidens, people familiar with the process said. And while the White House may start hosting bigger events this summer, a date should already be on the calendar if Biden and Obama, along with their wives and close associates, are to reunite for the unveiling before the fall.

The moment would come after Obama and Trump broke the bipartisan and long-standing tradition of a first-term president holding a ceremony in the East Room for the unveiling of the official portrait of his immediate predecessor.

Given the bitter tensions between Obama and Trump, neither had an interest in showing up together at a generally harmonious event.

Trump also broke long-standing tradition in January by refusing to attend Bidens’ inauguration, instead flying to Florida before his successor was sworn in.

So while Trump goes through the usual process of painting his portrait, he doesn’t necessarily expect him to embrace all aspects of the ritual.

Trump and his wife Melania recently began discussions with the White House Historical Association, which commissions the presidential portraits, about their photos. This process can take up to four years. The Trumps have also been in talks with the National Portrait Gallery since the November election to sit for portraits that will be part of the Presidents of the Americas exhibit in museums.

We work with both the National Portrait Gallery and the White House Historical Association, and our progress is consistent with historical precedents, an adviser to the former president said.

The next step in the process for both sets of portraits is for the Trumps to choose the artists who will paint them.

The White House Historical Association signs a contract with the artist, who remains anonymous until unveiling, and pays him compensation.

Presidential portraits for the National Portrait Gallery are also funded by the museum. They are typically unveiled at an event at the museum less than two years after the departure of a president and first lady from the White House. President George W. Bush had been away for less than a year when he and his wife Laura attended theirs, while the Obamas attended a portrait ceremony at the museum 13 months after leaving the White House.

Meanwhile, a newly acquired portrait of Trump was on display at the Portrait Gallery last month when the museum reopened after it closed last year due to the pandemic.

At the White House, portraits of the two most recent former presidents are usually hung on the State Floor, near the Grand Foyer, where they are most visible to visitors. Trump’s White House has moved the portraits of Bush and Bill Clinton to a less visible location. Biden’s White House recently returned them to their traditional place.

Once Obama’s portrait is unveiled, it should be hung in this prime spot next to Bush’s, while Clinton would be moved elsewhere.

Last year, after NBC News reported that the portraits of the Obamas would not be released while Trump was in office, Biden joked that having Obama in the White House for such an event was another. reason to elect him. And shortly after Biden took office, White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested that Biden could extend the usual invitation not only to Obama but also to Trump.

I have not received any indication that we are breaking with tradition in this regard, Psaki said.

Carol E. Lee

