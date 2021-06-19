Derry and Strabane council to write to Boris Johnson about G7 NI protocol remarks





Business and Culture Committee Chairman Conor Heaney presented the proposal at its monthly meeting and expressed disappointment at the remarks made by the British Prime Minister during recent G7 talks. He again indicated that he would potentially break international law and unilaterally oppose the protocol. This makes our job as a business and culture committee much more difficult to try to take advantage of some of the elements of the protocol which are clear given that we have access to both the UK market and the European market and that this town is well positioned to take take advantage of this and try to attract jobs to this area, Colr. Heaney said. DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney and UUP Alderman Darren Guy both spoke out against the proposal with Ald. Devenney says: A lot of companies are affected and it affects all areas of this community that get product from the UK mainland. This is causing great suffering to many businesses in Northern Ireland. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6571%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and French President Emmanuel Macron, before a bilateral meeting at the G7 summit in Cornwall. Photo date: Saturday June 12, 2021. PA Photo. See the story of the G7 POLITICAL PA. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire Ald. Guy added: There are obviously issues with the protocol, I would like it removed. We know this affects east / west trade a lot. It’s going to affect all of us at some point, whether it’s prices, availability of food and other commodities, it has its problem and it needs to be addressed. People before the Colr profit. Shaun Harkin accused Sinn Fein of using the proposal to polarize things before expressing his shock that no protest was organized for the visit of Tory MP Michael Gove when he visited the city to his return from the Irish-British council meeting in Enniskillen recently. How come a Conservative minister comes to Derry and we don’t have a protest? He asked. Independent Colr. Gary Donnelly agreed with the col. Harkins feelings. It’s just a cynical attempt to be in politics, there are elections coming up, he asserted, adding: The problem with Ireland is the partition, remove the partition and you remove all the problems with the protocol. Sinn Fein Colr. Patricia Logue said that even though there are issues with the protocol, they need to be addressed, but there are great opportunities and people need to stop frightening about the price hike and the impact on prices. products. Brexit does this, not the protocol. . Councilor Aileen Mellon seconded the proposal saying: Before a united Ireland comes into existence, we have to find a way to make it work. No one said the Protocol was the best thing. The best thing was to stay as we were and a better thing for the north of Ireland would be to unify the country into one. Independent Colr. Raymond Barr supported the proposal, as did SDLP Colr. Rory Farrell, who said: The Protocol is not perfect, but it presents opportunities for the North. This was the key aspect of the Brexit deal that the British negotiated with the EU and they must achieve it. I thought it was weird that it was Brexit Councilor Harkin spoke about it but didn’t mention Brexit or the fact that his party openly campaigned for it, instead he searched Michael Gove who introduces himself to Destined. The proposal was adopted with 8 For, 3 Against, 2 Abstentions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos