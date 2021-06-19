Macau gaming regulatory agency set to expand, inspectors double





Posted: Jun 19, 2021, 12:03 p.m. Last update on: June 18, 2021, 12:20 p.m. The Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Office (DICJ) will have many more casino inspectors to regulate the world’s richest gambling hub in the months and years to come.

Gaming regulators in Macau carry out a spot check in the casino cage. Macau is devoting more resources to its gaming regulatory agency. (Image: DICJ) This week, the Macau Executive Council, which supports Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, passed an amendment that allocates funding for the DICJ and its operational structure. Change, GGRAsia reports, will come into effect in the coming weeks. The overhaul more than doubles the number of DICJ game inspectors the agency is required to have, from 192 currently to 459 positions. There is no official word as to when the positions of 459 inspectors will be filled, only that the hiring will be done gradually. The DICJ has the heavy task of regulating Macau’s six licensed commercial casino operators. Although there are only six operators, they operate over 40 casinos and / or VIP rooms. The responsibilities of the DICJ include the examination, supervision and control of the activities of the concessionaires, in particular the respect of legal, statutory and contractual obligations, ”states the agency’s website. Macau is the richest casino market on the planet. China’s Special Administrative Region hit its record-breaking gross gambling revenue in 2013, when landlocked casinos earned more than $ 45 billion from players. The annual gain has since declined due to tighter regulations for the mainland’s big players transferring money to Macau, which is a tax haven free from China’s substantial taxes. In 2019, Macau casinos won $ 36.5 billion. Macau seeks tighter controls Gaming licenses for Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts, Wynn Resorts, Melco Resorts, Galaxy Entertainment, and SJM Holdings will all expire next year this month. Over the past few years, Macau officials have pledged to review all aspects of its gaming industry and launch new tenders to the gaming giants, but under new regulatory terms. Macao, unlike Hong Kong – the other SAR of China – remains in the good graces of the People’s Republic. Macau and Hong Kong both have significant self-government under China’s “one country, two systems” agreement. China is responsible for the defense and foreign affairs of Macao and Hong Kong. But the regions are otherwise exempt from Beijing’s domination. Chinese President Xi Jinping has been very concerned about the cross-border flow of money for gambling purposes since that figure of $ 45 billion was achieved eight years ago. Xi’s administration and subsequent law enforcement agencies have since closely scrutinized VIP groups. Macau says its DICJ expansion is aimed at strengthening “regulatory strength.” Deputy Director added The DICJ has been chaired by Adriano Marques Ho since June 2020. Its mandate was recently extended by 24 months until at least June 2023. Ho holds a law degree from the Macau University of Science and Technology and was an advisor to the Macao Security Secretary before taking over as head of the DICJ. Ho’s resume also includes a stint at the Macau Judicial Police, where he led the Force Gambling Crimes Unit. Ho’s right-hand man at DICJ is Deputy Director Lio Chi Chong, a former criminal investigator. As part of the expansion of the DICJ, Chong is expected to receive a partner through a second deputy director – a position sometimes referred to as the “deputy director” of the DICJ.

